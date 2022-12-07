It wouldn't necessarily take much for Brock Purdy, the 49ers' new quarterback, to become the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history. One surefire way to do so: win the Super Bowl. That might sound like a pipe dream for a nearly undrafted rookie, who's set to make his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But don't tell that to 49ers legend Joe Montana, who told USA Today this week that San Francisco can still win it all with Purdy under center.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO