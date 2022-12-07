Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Joe Montana says 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy, advises new QB to 'just relax'
It wouldn't necessarily take much for Brock Purdy, the 49ers' new quarterback, to become the best Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history. One surefire way to do so: win the Super Bowl. That might sound like a pipe dream for a nearly undrafted rookie, who's set to make his first career start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. But don't tell that to 49ers legend Joe Montana, who told USA Today this week that San Francisco can still win it all with Purdy under center.
Report: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Possibly Out Until Week 16
Baltimore may be without its starting quarterback for longer than anticipated.
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, from Davey O'Brien to Caleb Williams
Believe it or not, a majority of the 88 Heisman Trophies have not been handed out to quarterbacks. When looking at the progression of college football over time, this did not become a quarterback-centric sport until the late 1980s. Andre Ware’s Heisman Trophy for Houston in 1989, under a modernized...
FOX Sports
Heisman Trophy: The top 25 candidates to win it in 2023
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is college football's best-known and most-followed pageant, a popularity contest that rarely awards the sport’s most respected trophy to the best player in the sport — merely the best offensive player in the sport. The last defender to win the Heisman was Michigan defensive...
FOX Sports
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
FOX Sports
Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game
Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers
As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow shows his stripes, reaches top-five status
Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are widely viewed as two of the
FOX Sports
Bengals eye fifth straight win, but Browns remain thorn in Cincinnati's side
This is a critical AFC North matchup, as the Bengals can get one step closer to clinching the division and erasing the Browns' (slim) playoff hopes with a victory. Cincinnati's chances of winning the AFC North would jump to 97% by beating Cleveland, whose postseason odds would drop to 2% (0.1% in the division) in that scenario, according to FiveThirtyEight.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 14 highlights: Mayfield, Rams pull off comeback win vs. Raiders
Week 14 of the NFL season kicked off with Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams pulling off an incredible come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Here are the highlights!. Starting off with a bang. Derek Carr & Co. set the tone early in this...
FOX Sports
Tua Tagovailoa has been Miami's biggest asset and, briefly, worst enemy
The Miami Dolphins go as Tua Tagovailoa goes. It's just that simple. In the weeks that Tua was hurt and couldn't play, the Dolphins lost. Last week, in a game in which Tagovailoa played below his typically high caliber, the Dolphins lost. He is the catalyst that propelled them into the top spot in the AFC East. He is also what allowed the Buffalo Bills to leapfrog Miami over the past week. The Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers because of Tua.
FOX Sports
Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal
This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been nonstop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.
FOX Sports
NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan
The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Bet on Cowboys' Tony Pollard, other best wagers
So much happened last week in the NFL. Baker Mayfield was released by the Panthers and picked up by the Rams, Tom Brady rallied back against the Saints for an impressive fourth-quarter win and the Lions dismantled the Jaguars. Those storylines make it easy to look forward to another week...
FOX Sports
Mets reportedly ink Kodai Senga to 5-year, $75M deal
The Mets have done it again. New York's spending spree continued Saturday as the club signed Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per multiple reports. Following 11 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, Senga is finally slated to pitch in the majors after exercising his international...
FOX Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Years as backup would be 'dream to someone else'
Geno Smith has taken a long, winding road toward leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 7-5 record and potential playoff berth in 2022. After starring at West Virginia in college, Smith had a rocky first two NFL seasons with the New York Jets before losing his starting job in 2015 thanks in part to a broken jaw suffered when teammate IK Enemkpali punched him in a preseason locker room altercation. Smith then spent the next seven seasons as a backup with the Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seahawks.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Cowboys biggest favorite of the season; Gambling insights
NFL Week 14 odds include a handful of noteworthy games as the playoff chase gets a bit more interesting. However, there is one game that does not fit this criterion at all but has a newsworthy note to it. The Dallas Cowboys are 16.5-point home favorites against the in-state "rival"...
