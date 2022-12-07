ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason

The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies

Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies. “Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter. The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure. “From electric slides and […] The post Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The Manny Machado reason Xander Bogaerts could change positions for Padres sooner

The San Diego Padres got their guy when they signed Xander Bogaerts to a massive deal. The star shortstop was one of the most coveted MLB free agents in the offseason. Now, Bogaerts will play for a stacked San Diego roster that boasts the likes of Juan Soto and Manny Machado. However… Manny Machado might […] The post RUMOR: The Manny Machado reason Xander Bogaerts could change positions for Padres sooner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Anthopoulos: Braves “can get better in all areas” as offseason continues

The Braves haven’t made any big moves this offseason, the most significant acquisition came Wednesday night when the club acquired reliever Joe Jiménez from the Tigers in exchange for their top position-player prospect, Justyn-Henry Malloy. The 277-pound righty is coming off the best season of his career, posting...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ true feelings on having closer in 2023 after Craig Kimbrel debacle

While there were tons of fireworks during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, one team that curiously sat on the sidelines was the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers were expected to be aggressive in free agency after coming up short in the playoffs again last season, and while they were rumored to be interested in big names such as Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander, they never appeared to be seriously pursuing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He’s naaasssty’: Mets fans will love Kodai Senga scouting report from 5-time All-Star

The New York Mets have been on a spending spree this offseason, and that continued on Saturday night when they further bolstered their starting rotation with the addition of Japanese ace Kodai Senga. Senga has long been one of the most dominant starters in Japan, and he finally decided to make the transition to the MLB when he signed a five-year, $75 million deal with New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more

The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
WASHINGTON STATE
