While there were tons of fireworks during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, one team that curiously sat on the sidelines was the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers were expected to be aggressive in free agency after coming up short in the playoffs again last season, and while they were rumored to be interested in big names such as Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander, they never appeared to be seriously pursuing them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO