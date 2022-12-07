ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee airport still feeling effects of pandemic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Tri-Cities Airport with lower passenger traffic and businesses more cautious about expanding their footprint. “At the height of COVID, we lost 90% of our customers at our lowest point,” Gene Cossey, TCA executive director, said. Cossey made his comments...
Patients at risk: Expanded Medicaid relief to end soon in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans could soon be without healthcare coverage. The Coronavirus Response Act provided Tennessee families with exceptions for Medicaid coverage, but that coverage is expected to end in April. Now, patients with critical medications could be without access. High priced products like Insulin, which can...
Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
