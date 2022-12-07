Read full article on original website
WSET
Rustburg's Cowart selected in 2022 VMI Hall of Fame class
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — VMI Athletics announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday, with 10 new inductees earning the distinguished honor. The banquet will be held on Jan. 21 at Marshall Hall on the VMI post. With the coronavirus pandemic interrupting the standard three-year cycle of inductions,...
WSET
#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 14th, 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FCP. High School Basketball scores for December 14th, 2022. Nelson County vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. Heritage vs. Waynesboro, ppd. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at) wset (dot) com.
WSET
VMI hoops stumble at American, 69-61
WASHINGTON, D.C. (VMI Keydets) — The VMI basketball team fought its way to contention the entire contest but ultimately fell to host American University by a 69-61 score Tuesday night at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. The Keydets (5-7, 0-0) stayed with the Eagles (8-2, 0-0) throughout but allowed...
WSET
Liberty men can't hold off ORU in 84-70 loss
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Despite another big night from senior Darius McGhee, the Liberty Flames fell to Oral Roberts on Monday night, 84-70. McGhee led the way with 24 points for Liberty (6-4), who lead 42-38 at the half. But ORU (8-3) charged hard early in the second half, with Max Abmas's 26 point, 8 rebound effort pushing the Golden Eagles into the lead. A much more physical ORU defensive attack forced 20 Flames turnovers, which the Eagles turned into 32 points.
WSET
E. C. Glass principal announces retirement
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School's Principal Rose Flaugher has announced her retirement. After serving 33 years in public education and 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School has announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to LCS.
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
WSET
Student organization at LU weighs in on Title IX investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A student organization on Liberty University's campus is weighing in on LU's Title IX investigation. The group is called Liberty Students Against Abuse (LSAA). According to LU, the University's external investigation into the way it handled reports of sexual assaults and Title IX violations is...
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
WSET
Jamerson Family YMCA to reopen following early morning fire: Lynchburg DES
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jamerson Family YMCA had a delayed opening on Wednesday following an early morning fire, according to Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services. The department asked people early this morning to avoid the area of 801 Wyndhurst Drive, the location of the YMCA, due to a...
WSET
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
WSET
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
WSET
YMCA of Central Virginia names architect, contractor to complete Downtown YMCA renovations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The YMCA of Central Virginia has selected the architect and general contractor to complete the proposed renovations to the Downtown YMCA. This announcement comes ahead of the transformation of the building into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA. The architectural firm, Dominion Seven, has been selected as...
WSET
3 Charlottesville men sentenced for roles in armed robberies: U.S. Attorney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A trio of Charlottesville men, who threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint in August 2021, were sentenced Monday to federal prison terms, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said. Markel Corevis Morton, 43, Adrian...
WSET
Lynchburg's Image360 uses building exterior to highlight area artists and their work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Image360 in Lynchburg is highlighting area artists in a special way. The signage company is continuing its “featured artist” initiative to highlight local artists and their work outside of its printing center, recognizing community members and their "dedication to encapsulating art." The idea...
WSET
LCS leaders propose to raise teacher salary and minimum wage for next year's budget
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Leaders with Lynchburg City Schools are planning to prioritize teacher and staff pay in the next budget. During Tuesday's work session, Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards announced a proposal to the board called the "15 50 plan." It would raise the minimum wage for classified employees...
WSET
Campbell Co. deputies recover stolen vehicle near Lynchburg General amid uptick in thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday morning, a stolen vehicle from Campbell County ended up in a strange parking spot near Lynchburg General Hospital. At Seven Hills Urology Center, a car that law enforcement said was stolen ended up parked on what appears to be some rocks in a landscaping bed.
WSET
EXCLUSIVE: Madison Heights residents call for change, another man hit crossing the street
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13 received exclusive footage of a hit-and-run last Thursday in Madison Heights on South Amherst Highway. The man crossed the street from the Knights Inn to the Quik-e and is struck in the dark, with the car that hit him continuing to drive away.
WSET
Find Everything to Finish Your Christmas Shopping at Paisley Gifts
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Paisley Gifts and Stationery is a one-stop shop for everything you need to finish off your Christmas to-do list. They have gifts for all ages! Emily went inside to find out what you could scoop up and put under the tree this year.
WSET
No one hurt in officer-involved shooting following barricaded subject in Lynchburg: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department says no one was hurt following an officer-involved shooting incident in the Hill City on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, LPD, along with local, state, and federal partners worked to serve previously issued arrest warrants for violent offenders in the city. Around...
WSET
LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating following a shooting on Monday morning. LPD officers were called to the 800-Block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been...
