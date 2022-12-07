ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Rustburg's Cowart selected in 2022 VMI Hall of Fame class

LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — VMI Athletics announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday, with 10 new inductees earning the distinguished honor. The banquet will be held on Jan. 21 at Marshall Hall on the VMI post. With the coronavirus pandemic interrupting the standard three-year cycle of inductions,...
LEXINGTON, VA
#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 14th, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FCP. High School Basketball scores for December 14th, 2022. Nelson County vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. Heritage vs. Waynesboro, ppd. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at) wset (dot) com.
LYNCHBURG, VA
VMI hoops stumble at American, 69-61

WASHINGTON, D.C. (VMI Keydets) — The VMI basketball team fought its way to contention the entire contest but ultimately fell to host American University by a 69-61 score Tuesday night at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. The Keydets (5-7, 0-0) stayed with the Eagles (8-2, 0-0) throughout but allowed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Liberty men can't hold off ORU in 84-70 loss

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Despite another big night from senior Darius McGhee, the Liberty Flames fell to Oral Roberts on Monday night, 84-70. McGhee led the way with 24 points for Liberty (6-4), who lead 42-38 at the half. But ORU (8-3) charged hard early in the second half, with Max Abmas's 26 point, 8 rebound effort pushing the Golden Eagles into the lead. A much more physical ORU defensive attack forced 20 Flames turnovers, which the Eagles turned into 32 points.
LYNCHBURG, VA
E. C. Glass principal announces retirement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School's Principal Rose Flaugher has announced her retirement. After serving 33 years in public education and 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School has announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to LCS.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Student organization at LU weighs in on Title IX investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A student organization on Liberty University's campus is weighing in on LU's Title IX investigation. The group is called Liberty Students Against Abuse (LSAA). According to LU, the University's external investigation into the way it handled reports of sexual assaults and Title IX violations is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
LYNCHBURG, VA

