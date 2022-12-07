LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Despite another big night from senior Darius McGhee, the Liberty Flames fell to Oral Roberts on Monday night, 84-70. McGhee led the way with 24 points for Liberty (6-4), who lead 42-38 at the half. But ORU (8-3) charged hard early in the second half, with Max Abmas's 26 point, 8 rebound effort pushing the Golden Eagles into the lead. A much more physical ORU defensive attack forced 20 Flames turnovers, which the Eagles turned into 32 points.

