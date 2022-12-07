ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Santa spotted rafting down the East Race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Santa and snowball fights at the gridiron in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have fun during the holidays. In downtown South Bend, kids of all ages — and even some adults — came out for a snowball fight without the snow. But that’s not all they...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend hosting virtual career fair on Thursday, Dec. 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Employers are looking to hire here in South Bend!. “Job Fair X” is hosting a virtual career fair to help those displaced by the pandemic to find a new career path. Some employers in attendance include Humana, Facebook, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin, and Pfizer. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Gunner

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Dave's Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
MISHAWAKA, IN
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for South Bend & Elkhart

December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A game-changing force in metal supply will soon make its way to South Bend and Elkhart. Metal Supermarkets announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a metal supply option to businesses and consumers in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Man with knife arrested after trying to get into South Bend high school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a knife was arrested after trying to get into Adams High School in South Bend. According to a Facebook post made by South Bend Police, it happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. An officer found the man at the 1400 block of Mishawaka Avenue with a knife, and he was stopped before he was able to enter the school.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School

To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 17 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail

A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Crews to start cleanup efforts of Drewrys Brewery in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are starting clean-up efforts at the former site of Drewrys Brewery on Elwood Avenue. Following years of neglect, the city took ownership of the 14.7-acre site over the summer. The city conducted a full environmental...
