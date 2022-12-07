ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Could the Detroit Lions draft Jared Goff 2.0?

Could the Detroit Lions draft the next Jared Goff?Writer compares C.J. Stroud to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the big question for the Detroit Lions was, “can Jared Goff do enough to be their quarterback of the future?” Goff has certainly had his ups and downs so far this season, but through his first 12 games in 2022, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,022 yards and 19 TDs to go along with seven interceptions. Personally, I think Goff has certainly upped his game this season, but I’ve not yet decided if I want him as the Lions QB of the future. That being said, if I had to make a prediction, I would bet the Lions take a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. But could the Lions actually end up selecting the next… Jared Goff?
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign Diego Rincones and Julio E. Rodriguez

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have signed a couple of minor-league players. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report that the Tigers have signed outfielder Diego Rincones and catcher, Julio E. Rodriguez to minor-league deals. As noted by Petzold, both Rincones and Rodriguez spent the 2022 season at the Double-A level.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings

Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push

Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Rooting guide for Week 14 begins with Thursday Night Football

Each week, we release our latest Detroit Lions Rooting Guide with the hopes of guiding Lions’ fans as to which teams they should be rooting for. Until the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, we focus on which teams need to lose in order to help them get to the playoffs. If the Lions are eliminated, we then shift gears to rooting for a higher draft pick. (But to be honest, I am ALWAYS rooting for the Lion to win, regardless of their record. Yes, I have a sickness). That being said, our full Week 14 Rooting Guide will be released in the coming days, but Lions fans will have some rooting work to do on Thursday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

