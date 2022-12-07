Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
Virginia watchdog agency Tourism video contract was proper
Virginia’s state government watchdog agency has cleared the state’s tourism office of wrongdoing over a state contract given to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker to produce a tourism video.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Seeks to Expand Housing by Curbing Zoning
Over the last few months, Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made a push to try to liberalize zoning and other land-use regulations that block the construction of new housing in the state. In August, Youngkin told a state Senate committee that "[t]he cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," and emphasized that "[w]e must tackle root causes behind this supply and demand mismatch; unnecessary regulations, overburdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies, and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development."
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
WSET
'Internet for All:' Virginia gets $6.2M to bring high-speed service throughout the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia has received its first "Internet for All" grants, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). On Thursday, it was announced that Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan...
WSET
$20M in funding headed to local, state criminal justice programs: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that the Criminal Justice Services Board awarded approximately $20 million to local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. Youngkin unveiled Operation Bold Blue Line in October to support concrete actions being taken across the Commonwealth to reduce violent crime.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
WSET
Department of Elections conducts review of list maintenance practices prior to transition
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Elections said they have undertaken a review of the list maintenance processes and procedures in order to facilitate a seamless transition to a new statewide voter registration system while ensuring the success of the Virginia Election and Registration Information System (VERIS) in its remaining years.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic on US 250 at Interstate 64 to be detoured due to paving work
Traffic on US 250 in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 overnight on Saturday and Sunday while paving work is done on US 250 at the $14.3 million diverging diamond interchange project. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and from 9 p.m....
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
fox29.com
Virginia minimum wage to increase to $12 starting Jan. 1; DC's Initiative 82 going into effect in 2023
The minimum wage in Virginia will increase to $12 an hour on Jan. 1, and D.C.'s recently passed Initiative 82 will go into effect in 2023, raising the minimum wage for tipped workers to $6 an hour. Virginia's minimum wage increase is part of a law passed in 2020 that...
WSET
Virginia Air Pollution Board works to exit RGGI, save consumers on electricity costs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — At its regular quarterly meeting held in Richmond, the State Air Pollution Control Board approved a proposed regulation for public comment that will enable the Commonwealth to take the next steps toward exiting the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The RGGI is a multi-state cap-and-trade...
WSET
'This is common sense:' Parents & leaders react to HB 1387
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia House of Delegates has lots of bills to consider when the new session convenes in the new year -- one, in particular, is getting a lot of attention. That bill is known as HB 1387. It has to do with how public schools...
WSET
The future of the Hill City: Lynchburg Business Alliance hosts Economic Outlook Summit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Business Alliance hosted a workforce summit Thursday morning to discuss the Economic Outlook of 2022 and what we can expect in 2023. The Alliance brought in guest speakers Dr. Chris Chmura, chief economist and CEO of Chmura, and Matt DeVeau from Broad Ripple Strategies.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Lawmakers, experts react to Virginia State Police 'human' hiring error
Lawmakers and experts are reacting to Virginia State Police saying "human error" in the hiring process of a former trooper accused of catfishing a teen and killing three of her family members.
Taps is played around the world. It was written in Virginia.
Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County was the site of the first Thanksgiving, home to President William Henry Harrison, and the birthplace of Taps.
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Comments / 0