New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Cazenovia College to permanently close after Spring semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia College will not be enrolling students for the 2023-2024 academic year as it has made plans to permanently close after the 2023 Spring semester, just shy of its 200th anniversary. The Cazenovia College Board of Trustees had much deliberation about the decision and decided to close the college due to financial […]
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia School Superintendent says college closure is a "gut punch" to the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Spirits were high in the hallways of Cazenovia Middle School Friday, with students preparing to start their weekend after a half day. Community wide, spirits are dimmer with the news of the Cazenovia College closure looming. In the tight-knit community, Cazenovia Central School District Superintendent Chris...
cnycentral.com
Local leaders in Cazenovia provide insight on what's next for the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — The Village of Cazenovia Mayor and the Town of Cazenovia Supervisor are providing insight on what happens next for the whole community after the Cazenovia College closure announcement. "The college is both physically and morally at the center of our community. They're totally entwined with the...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New SUNY chancellor will replace former Oswego State president
ALBANY, N.Y. — Higher education leaders across the state, including the city of Oswego, praised the appointment of John B. King as SUNY’s new chancellor this week, citing his experience as a leader in public education at the federal level. King, appointed State University of New York’s 15h...
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia businesses search for answers to what's next for the village
Cazenovia businesses search for answers to what's next for the village. Cazenovia, N.Y. — The businesses in the village of Cazenovia are left wondering what their future looks like without the hundreds of students and workers at the college, walking past their doors each day and night. They also...
cnycentral.com
Cazenovia College AD speaks out on what's next for athletes amid school plans to shut down
CNY Central got the chance to speak with the Cazenovia Athletic Director Pete Way after hearing that the college plans to shut down after nearly 200 years. He said coaches are having the difficult conversations with athletes about what's next. One thing he can assure athletes is that sports will...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending
A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
cnycentral.com
Here come the new seats: Syracuse University says next phase of Dome renovations in spring
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University says it is moving forward with the next phase of a multi-million dollar, taxpayer-funded renovation of the Dome. The major point of this phase of the renovation efforts is upgrading the seating in the Dome, and renderings show we should be prepared for blue seating. There is a note that the renderings could change in regard to the final design. Bench seating is going to be replaced by seats with backs in the 100, 200, and 300 levels of the Dome. This means a new seat map and lower capacity for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's lacrosse, and women's lacrosse competitions. These renovations will being in the spring of 2023 after Commencement.
ithaca.com
High school freshman reaches agreement to sell jewelry at 15 Steps Craft and Jewelry Store on the Commons
The owners of 15 Steps craft and jewelry store on the Commons honored New Roots Charter School freshman Ayden Githinji by inviting her to be a featured artist in their store after seeing her jewelry on display at the Youth Entrepreneurship Market (YEM) during the recent Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) Chowder Cook-Off.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County proposes consolidating Jamesville, downtown jails to improve staffing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jamesville Correctional will be closing down under a new proposal from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and outgoing Sheriff Gene Conway, seeking approval from the Onondaga County Legislature. McMahon and Sheriff Conway said this was the only solution to make sure that inmates and staff were...
CXTec is moving headquarters to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CXTec is moving its corporate headquarters from the Town of Salina to City Center in Syracuse. CXTec helps companies better organize and develop their IT infrastructure. The company currently employs about 100 people at its current location on South Bay Road in Salina. Those jobs will be headed to downtown Syracuse […]
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
cnycentral.com
Binghamton Wishmakers deliver letters to Santa at Macy's in Destiny USA
Syracuse, N.Y. — Macy's and Make-A-Wish partnered together for another holiday season for their Believe campaign. Since 2003, Macy's and Make-A-Wish have helped grant wishes to children that are fighting illnesses. Each letter that is collected at Macy's, the store will donate two dollars to Make-A-Wish. Tens of thousands...
cnycentral.com
Wladis annual hat and glove giveaway at Webster Elementary
Syracuse, N.Y. — Elementary students in the Syracuse City School District is now more prepared for the winter thanks to an annual hat and glove giveaway put together by a local family. Eleven-thousand elementary students from the Syracuse City School District each went home with a new hat and...
Upstate University Hospital blasted for suing more than 1,500 patients over unpaid bills
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital is one of the most aggressive hospitals in the state when it comes to suing patients for unpaid medical bills, according to a report coming out today. The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
i100rocks.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
