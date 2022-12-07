Read full article on original website
First cannabis retail licensees can secure their own locations, new delivery guidance out
Albany, NY — The Office of Cannabis Management has released some new guidance, and guidance changes to the rollout of retail cannabis in New York. On Friday, the OCM announced qualifying licensees can submit approval for their own proposed retail locations. Previously, they had to receive a location secured by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. It's said DASNY will continue to try and secure locations to match with licensees who don't currently have their own spots. Those with proposed locations can still apply for financial support for renovations from the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund.
Jordan Brooks' mother indicted for collecting his social security benefits after his death
Palermo, NY — The mother accused of murdering her teenage son with cerebral palsy is now facing federal charges of stealing social security benefits in his name after his death. Lisa Waldron was indicted in federal court this week. The indictment, filed on Thursday, states that Lisa Waldron "spent...
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
Lawn Pass for 2023 Summer Amphitheater shows available for $199
Geddes, NY — Live Nation is bringing back Lawn Pass for next slate of summer concerts at St. Joseph's Healthcare Amphitheater. For $199, fans will be guaranteed general admission lawn seating as well as Fast Lane access for the more than 30 shows at the Amp. Tom See, Chief...
Seasonably colder with sunshine and snow this weekend
More often than not, it has not felt or looked like what it is supposed to across most of the immediate central New York area recently. In fact, November was the 9th warmest on record (4.7 degrees above average), and the first part of December has also been much warmer than average (5.8 degrees above average).
