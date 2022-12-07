Read full article on original website
Ethan Hawke is officially directing a movie in the Louisville area, and you can be an extra
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know how Ethan Hawke has been scouting shooting locations in the Louisville area? (If you didn't,click here to catch up, and watch the video above.) We now officially know he's directing a movie in the region, and you have the chance to be in it.
Louisville teen rap group vying for major grant – and Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Real Young Prodigies are a talented group of teenagers from Louisville. The rap group writes and performs songs about social injustices, and now they're in the running to get a $500,000 grant. Best known for their song "Crown," the Real Young Prodigies talk about issues...
7 beautiful bathrooms in Lexington, KY
Excuse yourself from the table and bask in the beautiful glow of Lexington's picture-worthy potties.
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
Lexington man walking 50 hours for youth coat drive: ‘Walk for Warmth’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he’s walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. After everything Kentucky kids have been through this year, he said...
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. His unofficial caregiver Heather Rose said he roamed the streets of Winchester, and many people in the town would update her on his whereabouts. “He just brought a bunch...
Film crew uses WDRB studio for upcoming romantic comedy movie
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's studio typically produces over 57 hours of newscasts during a week, but on Sunday, it turned into a film set. The cast and film crew of a new movie called "Hashtag Proposal" worked in the studio for several hours. The scene they were filming for the romantic comedy was a possible wedding on a fictitious television show called "The Gab."
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
EKU falls in final minute at NKU, 64-61
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s Tayshawn Comer answered a 3-pointer with one of his own to tie the game with a minute left, but Northern Kentucky University scored the final three points to pull out a 64-61 win on Wednesday at Truist Arena. A’lahn Sumler hit his...
“Adopt a Single Mom” toy drive initiative aims to help single mothers for Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Adopt a Single Mom for Christmas is an initiative Carla Matamoro started in 2005, to help those who can often times end up forgotten. “I moved to the U.S. to do ministry here, I pretty much started off with 42 families not knowing that I was going to continue this,” shared Matamoro.
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mays’...
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others. Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
