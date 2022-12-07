ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WLKY.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. His unofficial caregiver Heather Rose said he roamed the streets of Winchester, and many people in the town would update her on his whereabouts. “He just brought a bunch...
WINCHESTER, KY
wdrb.com

Film crew uses WDRB studio for upcoming romantic comedy movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's studio typically produces over 57 hours of newscasts during a week, but on Sunday, it turned into a film set. The cast and film crew of a new movie called "Hashtag Proposal" worked in the studio for several hours. The scene they were filming for the romantic comedy was a possible wedding on a fictitious television show called "The Gab."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

EKU falls in final minute at NKU, 64-61

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s Tayshawn Comer answered a 3-pointer with one of his own to tie the game with a minute left, but Northern Kentucky University scored the final three points to pull out a 64-61 win on Wednesday at Truist Arena. A’lahn Sumler hit his...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mays’...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others. Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
LEXINGTON, KY

