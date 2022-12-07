ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rural hospitals will keep ‘Critical Access Hospital’ status, avoid losing millions of dollars

By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
wskg.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
denver7.com

Deadline looms for Americans seeking health insurance through ACA marketplace

The deadline is approaching for Americans to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Those who want coverage to start by Jan. 1 must enroll by Dec. 15. Open enrollment ends completely on Jan. 15. New data shows 67 percent of Americans don’t usually change their health plan annually...
medtechdive.com

18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency

As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...

Comments / 0

Community Policy