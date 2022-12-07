Read full article on original website
Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School. At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit. 13 News also reached out to Cabell […]
Final SMART529 sweepstakes winner announced
A Huntington child was recently awarded a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship by State Treasurer Riley Moore, making them the final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.
Huntington High holds Jingle and Mingle event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can jingle and mingle, and make some important connections, with Huntington High!. Jessica Jordan and Josh Nelson stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Jingle and Mingle resource fair.
Ohio University Southern celebrates nurse pinning ceremony
IRONTON – Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students Thursday, December 8, 2022, with a Pinning Ceremony. Associate Director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in person interaction. “Despite this, they formed lasting bonds and lifelong friendships,” Theiss said.
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Lockdown at Meadows Elementary lifted after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police chase that ended Friday afternoon on a dead end road caused a lockdown at Meadow Elementary School in Huntington. A homeowner who lives on the road where the chase ended sent us video. It shows a white car overturned after going over a ravine,...
Shooting threats lead to extra patrols around school district
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s only been a couple of days since shooting threats across West Virginia put schools on high alert. While they turned out to be false, many are staying cautious including in Boone County. Sheriff Chad Barker said those calls put everyone on edge. “The...
ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
Parkersburg takes down Huntington, 54-28
PARKERSBURG –The Parkersburg High matmen keep on winning and setting the tone early in the 2022-23 campaign. In consecutive nights, PHS responded. With both the Big Reds and Huntington Highlanders still figuring themselves out in the beginning stages of the year, a 54-28 dual win like this is a momentum-builder for head coach Matt Littleton’s PHS grapplers. Five Big Red wins via pin made for quick work of the visitors, as 113-pounder CJ Carrodus pinned HHS’s Nate Volk in 3:25.
Christmas dinner with Honey Baked Ham
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is just a couple weeks away, and Honey Baked Ham can handle all the stress of cooking. Owners Jeff and Toni Madden stopped by First Look at Four with some of the food they’re offering this season. This segment is sponsored content and not...
Police, firefighters to hold parade for child hospital patients in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in the “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital. Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) […]
Treasurer Moore Announces Final $20,000 Winner In SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Wednesday presented a 2-year-old Huntington child and his family a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship – the third and final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes. Owen Dennis, son of Rachel and David Dennis of Huntington, was presented...
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
Nitro Showcats Christmas Gala
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Nitro Showcats have built a reputation as one of the region’s top show choirs in recent years. Under the direction of the accomplished Amy Smith and instrumental and show band director Jonathan Thorne, Nitro not only won a state class title but finished a close to an overall state championship at the West Virginia state show choir festival last March in Morgantown.
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
Veteran-owned dog grooming and boarding business comes to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A brand new, state-of-the-art dog grooming and boarding facility has opened in Hurricane. On Monday, Lucky Dog K9 and City of Hurricane officials held a ribbon cutting for the new business at 2902 Putnam Ave. Lucky Dog K9 offers full-service dog grooming and boarding. The City of Hurricane says a daycare […]
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
