PARKERSBURG –The Parkersburg High matmen keep on winning and setting the tone early in the 2022-23 campaign. In consecutive nights, PHS responded. With both the Big Reds and Huntington Highlanders still figuring themselves out in the beginning stages of the year, a 54-28 dual win like this is a momentum-builder for head coach Matt Littleton’s PHS grapplers. Five Big Red wins via pin made for quick work of the visitors, as 113-pounder CJ Carrodus pinned HHS’s Nate Volk in 3:25.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO