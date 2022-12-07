Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
Riverheads football aims for 7th straight title
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Riverheads High School is headed back to the state finals for the eighth straight year. The Gladiators will try to extend their state record Saturday, December 10, to win a seventh straight state title. Ray Norcross has coached at Riverheads for decades, but this is...
WSLS
Riverheads defeats George Wythe, 49-27
SALEM, Va. – Riverheads has taken the win over George Wythe, 49-27. In a game that featured a dominant rushing attack by the Gladiators, the Maroons couldn’t muster enough defensive stops to get the job done. Riverheads claimed its seventh consecutive VHSL state championship. “We just made too...
2023 Virginia roster outlook: Quarterback
With Virginia’s football season concluded, players from across the country swarming to the transfer portal, and high schoolers looking to commit, we are going position by position, breaking down what the Virginia football roster currently looks like with an eye towards next season. Quarterback seems like an obvious place...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray Caverns partners with Shriners for ‘Caroling in the Caverns’ Saturday to benefit Hospitals for Children
LURAY — The world-famous Luray Caverns, which attracts more than a half million visitors each year, has once again partnered with the local Caverns Shrine Club to offer a holiday classic and raise funds to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. Although touring the largest underground caverns on the East...
pagevalleynews.com
Mozella Ressie Meadows Jewell
Mozella Ressie Meadows Jewell, 93, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born on May 25, 1929, in Shenandoah. Mozella worked as a waitress at the Mimslyn Inn for 30 years. On June 12, 1948, she married Oliver Junior Jewell, who died on January 26, 1967.
Jimmy Fortune Has Chance To Break 1994 Attendance Record Tonight At The Masonic Theatre
Jimmy Fortune, who toured with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, has a chance to break Bob Campbell and The Coachmen’s attendance record of 510 set at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 1994. Fortune will perform on stage at The Historic Masonic Theatre tonight, Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 407 seats had been reserved by Wed., Dec. 8, two days prior to the show. The late Bob Campbell was the first vocalist to replace Lew DeWitt, The Statler Brothers’ main songwriter, after DeWitt was sidelined by Crohn’s disease while on tour with The Statler Brothers, the opening act for Johnny...
pagevalleynews.com
Barbara Grimsley Payne
Barbara Grimsley Payne, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton. Mrs. Payne was born January 29, 1941, in Shenandoah, Va. and was the daughter of the late Floyd “Porky” and Reba Lam Grimsley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Grimsley; two sisters, Marie Comer and Mildred Latimer, and a nephew, Bobby Comer.
theriver953.com
News Maker Brian Foley on the Skywarn weather course
A valley wide Skywarn course is being offered by the Warren County Fire and Rescue and National Weather Service. This is an attempt to prevent property damage when bad storms arrive. We spoke with Warren County Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Emergency Coordinator Brian Foley in our latest news maker.
WJLA
Spotlight on Charlottesville: Winter Wander at Boar's Head Resort
Explore Charlottesville & Albemarle County This Winter and plan your visit at VisitCharlottesville.org. We begin at Boar's Head Resort where you can't miss their Winter Wander! Make sure to plan your visit and purchase tickets by clicking here:
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
Cow smashes into doctors’ office after jumping off trailer in Virginia
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
School Board approves virtual instruction contract, other housekeeping items
The Warren County School Board, at its Wednesday, Dec. 7 meeting, approved the expenditure of $72,600 for the spring semester of online instruction provided by Virtual Virginia. Virtual Virginia is the online instructional service provider for Warren County students enrolled in the virtual education option. Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Heather...
theburn.com
Leesburg getting a Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken too
And Leesburg makes three. For the third time in less than a month, we have news about another Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken restaurant coming to Loudoun County. The latest location is in Leesburg. It will be taking a 2,400 s.f. end unit in the Leesburg Plaza, next door to Giovanni’s New York Pizza.
Augusta Free Press
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
WHSV
RHSPCA’s second annual Festival of Trees auction nears close
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is nearing the end of its second annual Festival of Trees online auction. Advocates for Valley Animals started the auction last year to raise money for the SPCA. In its first year, the auction raised nearly $3,000 for the SPCA, and with more...
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
WTOP
Va. wildlife rehabilitators say good intentions can lead to poor outcomes for distressed animals
Wildlife rehabilitators say the human instinct to rescue an animal who seems abandoned or injured can result in making things much worse for the creature. At the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia, a recent lecture focused on the issue called “Best Intentions Gone Wrong.”. Office Manager Carly...
Married Couple's VA Restaurant Named 'Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
Before you die, you've got to try this place.In Virginia, that's Three Blacksmiths in Sperryville. The restaurant made the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals."One reviewer called it the "one of the best dinners I've ever had." Others called it a "destination …
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
pagevalleynews.com
Elected president twice in one night
December 10, 1964 — It isn’t often that one man is honored as was Ralph M. Vaughan on Tuesday night, Dec.1. He was installed as president of the Luray Ruritan Club and a little later, the same night, he was elected president of the Luray Fire Department. Both terms of office are for the year 1965.
Comments / 0