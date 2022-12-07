Read full article on original website
Pick the winner in Steelers vs Ravens
If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to keep the slimmest of playoff hopes alive, Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens is a must-win in every sense of the word. Things are lining up well for Pittsburgh this week. The Steelers are coming back home riding a two-game road winning streak and are getting Baltimore without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. There’s really no excuse for the Steelers to let this one slip away.
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
T.J. Watt downgraded; Chuks Okorafor, Najee Harris upgraded on Steelers' injury report
Two starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers offense were upgraded on the league-mandated injury report Thursday, but the news for the MVP of the defense went the opposite direction. T.J. Watt did not practice Thursday after he had been listed as a limited participant the day prior. It’s possible, however, Watt...
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Comment About Baker Mayfield
Al Michaels had quite a night for Thursday Night Football yesterday with a number of his calls and commentary going viral. But one closing remark he made about Baker Mayfield is still making waves. After Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning comeback win over the Las Vegas...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 14 preview: Ravens take on Pittsburgh without star QB
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-7) in an NFL week 14 matchup. They will be a little short-handed as they will be missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson as herecovers from a sprained PCL suffered in the Denver game.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Detroit Lions view Jared Goff as long-term QB solution
As we wind down the final weeks of the NFL’s regular season, we’re set to hear all kinds of reports
Titans' Derrick Henry reacts to Jon Robinson firing
For the first time since the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, running back Derrick Henry reacted to the move. Henry was one of Robinson’s first draft picks upon taking over in 2016. The Alabama product was taken by the former Titans general manager in the second round of the draft that year.
Steelers vs. Ravens: Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful
The Baltimore Ravens put out their injury report for Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Jackson hasn’t practiced all week after injuring his knee early in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos. Ravens head...
NFL experts leaning Steelers over Ravens this week
When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens face off you can typically ignore the records. One thing you cannot ignore is when one team’s franchise quarterback is out. This is the situation with week as Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to miss practice with a knee injury. Because the...
Ravens OC Greg Roman reportedly no longer in running for Stanford HC opening
The Baltimore Ravens have seen their offense sputter over the course of the last three weeks. They have been extremely inconsistent on third down and in the red zone, and haven’t scored a first, second or third quarter touchdown in each of their last three games. While some of...
