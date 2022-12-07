ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hueston Woods to host free drive-in movie

Two holiday movies, “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” are to play at a drive-in theater at the Hueston Woods State Park beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is free and organizers promise food trucks, popcorn and...
OXFORD, OH
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A third person is dead after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. Hubert Osborne, 74, died Thursday after being hospitalized for 15 days. According to a fire chief who was at the scene, Hubert’s wife died the night...
NEWPORT, KY
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20

Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
GREENSBURG, IN
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
RICHMOND, IN
Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
1 injured after fire in Dearborn County

DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person is injured after a fire at an assisted living facility in Dearborn County. The fire occurred on Alpha Drive near Lenover Street in Dillsboro around 10 p.m. Friday. According to officials, a 47-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation. He...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Missing cat reunited with owner after fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
COLUMBUS, IN
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year

CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is waiving ticket costs for the remainder of the year. The museum says they are allowing free entry in an effort to "educate the public in this critical time," citing "recent antisemitic rhetoric incidents" happening across the country.
CINCINNATI, OH
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN

