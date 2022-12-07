Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
oxfordobserver.org
Hueston Woods to host free drive-in movie
Two holiday movies, “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” are to play at a drive-in theater at the Hueston Woods State Park beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is free and organizers promise food trucks, popcorn and...
Fox 19
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
Radio host turned bell ringer Jim Scott celebrates 80th birthday 'doing good'
In December, if you're near a Kroger store, you can hear the ringing of bells for the Salvation Army. On this particular Saturday in Hyde Park, you can also hear a chorus of "happy birthday."
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky shelter offering free adoptions for those donating Christmas toys to kids in need
BURLINGTON, Ky. — With Christmas just weeks away, many people might think about giving their loved ones the gift of a new furry friend. In northern Kentucky, there’s a way to get that new pet for free while also helping children in the community who’ve suffered from abuse.
Fox 19
Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A third person is dead after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. Hubert Osborne, 74, died Thursday after being hospitalized for 15 days. According to a fire chief who was at the scene, Hubert’s wife died the night...
Friday night fire leaves 1 injured in Dillsboro
A Dillsboro residence was the site of fire Friday evening that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.
WLWT 5
Clermont County resident Thomas Mills remains missing on 72nd birthday
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Friends and acquaintances of Thomas Mills keep waiting on news about where he might be. "When I heard he was missing, it just broke my heart. It was so sad," Valerie Jerome said. Known by many as Tommy, Mills was last seen Tuesday outside his...
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
Spooky Nook is open for business, with scheduled events beginning this weekend
Take a drive down B Street in Hamilton and you’ll see firsthand the transformation: From a defunct paper mill, a hotel, convention center, and athletic complex has taken shape.
Franklin County teen dies after years-long battle with brain cancer
An eastern Indiana teenage girl who had been battling brain cancer for more than two years has died.
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WLWT 5
1 injured after fire in Dearborn County
DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person is injured after a fire at an assisted living facility in Dearborn County. The fire occurred on Alpha Drive near Lenover Street in Dillsboro around 10 p.m. Friday. According to officials, a 47-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation. He...
korncountry.com
Missing cat reunited with owner after fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of year
CINCINNATI — The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is waiving ticket costs for the remainder of the year. The museum says they are allowing free entry in an effort to "educate the public in this critical time," citing "recent antisemitic rhetoric incidents" happening across the country.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Batholomew Co. parents push for gun safety after alleged accidental shooting
There's a renewed push in Bartholomew County for gun safety after an 18-year-old in Hope told police he accidentally shot his friend thinking he was using an airsoft gun.
