Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
nbc15.com
102 y/o Pearl Harbor survivor in Beloit surprised with thank you cards
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With the number of Pearl Harbor survivors dwindling, a 102-year-old veteran is surprised with messages of gratitude. “On this special day I want to wish you a very special 102nd birthday. Wow!” one handwritten note said. In tandem with the big birthday last month, Stan...
WIFR
Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
MyStateline.com
Boylan defeats Jefferson to remain undefeated in NIC-10 play
WIFR
Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
MyStateline.com
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
MyStateline.com
Pritzker open to allowing cannabis home deliveries in Illinois
wisconsinexaminer.com
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure
Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
‘There’s Something About Merry’ Holiday Market in Rockford this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor. More than 40 local vendors are expected to attend the “There’s Something About Merry” Holiday Market this weekend. Snacks and refreshments will be available, organizers said, along with all different […]
WIFR
Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Wisconsin
Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.
Burglars disguised as Beloit utility workers rob home
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three men, disguised as Beloit utility workers, stole from a home while the residents were there. According to Beloit Police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, two Hispanic men claiming to be from the city’s water department, knocked on the door of […]
At peak, roughly 20 Metro buses stuck on snowy Madison roads Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Public transportation riders had to deal with their share of delays Friday as Madison’s Metro Transit reported 20 buses stuck on area roads at one point due to the snow. “And that doesn’t even count the one stuck in traffic, just traffic jams,” said Metro Transit marketing and customer service manager Jessy Stammer. According to Stammer, most...
