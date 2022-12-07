ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

nbc15.com

102 y/o Pearl Harbor survivor in Beloit surprised with thank you cards

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - With the number of Pearl Harbor survivors dwindling, a 102-year-old veteran is surprised with messages of gratitude. “On this special day I want to wish you a very special 102nd birthday. Wow!” one handwritten note said. In tandem with the big birthday last month, Stan...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Boylan defeats Jefferson to remain undefeated in NIC-10 play

BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Pritzker open to allowing cannabis home deliveries in Illinois

ILLINOIS STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure

Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Round Barn history revisted

I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘There’s Something About Merry’ Holiday Market in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor. More than 40 local vendors are expected to attend the “There’s Something About Merry” Holiday Market this weekend. Snacks and refreshments will be available, organizers said, along with all different […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
MCFARLAND, WI
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Wisconsin

Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.
MADISON, WI

