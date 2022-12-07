ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title

Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
HARRISBURG, PA
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals

Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Greenwood girls basketball is aiming for post-season

With the Perry County tournament and the beginning of the season looming, Greenwood basketball hopes for another post season year and this time with a winning record. Last season, the Wildcats started with a loss against Susquenita at the Perry County Tournament. The losses continued for Greenwood as it went...
GREENWOOD, SC
Harrisburg, PA
