Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
Lights on Lark kicks off tonight's Queen Creek SXS Christmas Parade route
There are some great holiday light displays around Queen Creek and this year's annual Queen Creek SXS Christmas Parade route will hit many of them. Lights on Lark in the Cortina neighborhood at Power and Germann roads in Queen Creek is their first stop. "We are super excited to have...
Local Brunch Concept, Over Easy, Details Three New Valley Locations
Founded by celebrity Chef Aaron May and featured on numerous tv shows and best-of lists, Over Easy is poised to take the country by storm when its franchise campaign truly gets underway.
KTAR.com
Multi-use surf lagoon project in Mesa adds indoor action sports center
PHOENIX — A surf lagoon and multi-use development project in Mesa recently announced it has added an indoor action sports center as a tenant for the location that is expected to open next year. Cannon Beach, a 37-acre entertainment district that includes a surf lagoon, on-site hotel, gym, shops...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Dec. 10
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and you can find some fun, unique items this weekend at the Queen Creek Family Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10 in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, there will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Annual Queen Creek Side by Side Christmas Parade set to roll Dec. 10
The Fourth Annual Queen Creek Side by Side (SXS) Christmas Parade is set to roll this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. It has become a popular event around town and keeps growing each year. "We started doing it to help spread joy by dressing up our off-roading vehicles with...
azbigmedia.com
Federal American Grill set to open first Arizona location
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center (7000 E. Mayo Blvd.) in January with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment...
KTAR.com
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West in Scottsdale to host 1st holiday experience
PHOENIX – The Scottsdale winter home and studio of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright will host two weekends of holiday-themed activities for the first time. Home for the Holidays will run Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Dec. 16-17 at the same times. The...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
citysuntimes.com
Volunteering at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
People volunteer for many reasons; some are looking for a relatable experience that will help them in the career of their dreams, while others are looking for ways to give back. Whatever the reason, volunteering can be the most rewarding experience of your lifetime. At Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, we...
SignalsAZ
Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced
Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
Phoenix New Times
Nelson's Meat and Fish Plans to Open a Second Metro Phoenix Market
Nelson's Meat and Fish, the popular Arcadia market that has become known for its fresh seafood since it debuted in November 2017, will soon open at a new location in North Scottsdale. Christopher Nelson, the founder and owner of the store, plans to unveil the new 1,200-square-foot space on Scottsdale...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Scottsdale, AZ
If you're looking for the perfect vacation destination, Scottsdale in Maricopa County, Arizona, is the place for you!. Scottsdale has the makings of a spectacular holiday, with the stunning beauty of its beautiful Sonoran Desert, its fancy hotels, gourmet restaurants, and engaging activities and attractions. Not only is it recognized...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
ABC 15 News
100-year-old Goodyear bar vows to retain legacy after demolition
GOODYEAR — Standing in the same spot for a century, an iconic bar in Goodyear is set to be leveled and relocated for a road widening project. Back in the 60s, the late Roman Comer won a bet in a pool game that changed his life. The eight-ball rolling...
Twisted Sugar Announces Three New Valley Locations Through 2024
Local franchisees Katie and Russ Forsberg, who opened the state’s second Twisted Sugar in Peoria in 2021, have outposts planned for Surprise, Goodyear, North Phoenix, and slightly further afield in Show Low.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Lights at the Farm illuminates Mesa
An East Valley tradition that’s sure to brighten the holiday mood has once again opened in Mesa. Daniel Dille, owner of Lights at the Farm, said his fifth year at Vertuccio Farms will be the first with a revamped color spectrum. The display, which runs through Dec. 30, covers...
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country
A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
'He will look like a homeless person': Valley family looking for missing relative with disability
TEMPE, Ariz. — Joseph Adam Gomez-Silva has been missing for 24 days, without his medication, cellphone, or engraved bracelet that lists he has Huntington’s disease. The 34-year-old was last seen at his Tempe home near Baseline and Rural Roads. His grandmother had fixed him something to eat, but minutes later, he was gone.
Comments / 0