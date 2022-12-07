ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

KTAR.com

Multi-use surf lagoon project in Mesa adds indoor action sports center

PHOENIX — A surf lagoon and multi-use development project in Mesa recently announced it has added an indoor action sports center as a tenant for the location that is expected to open next year. Cannon Beach, a 37-acre entertainment district that includes a surf lagoon, on-site hotel, gym, shops...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Dec. 10

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and you can find some fun, unique items this weekend at the Queen Creek Family Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10 in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, there will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Federal American Grill set to open first Arizona location

Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center (7000 E. Mayo Blvd.) in January with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Volunteering at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center

People volunteer for many reasons; some are looking for a relatable experience that will help them in the career of their dreams, while others are looking for ways to give back. Whatever the reason, volunteering can be the most rewarding experience of your lifetime. At Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, we...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced

Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Nelson's Meat and Fish Plans to Open a Second Metro Phoenix Market

Nelson's Meat and Fish, the popular Arcadia market that has become known for its fresh seafood since it debuted in November 2017, will soon open at a new location in North Scottsdale. Christopher Nelson, the founder and owner of the store, plans to unveil the new 1,200-square-foot space on Scottsdale...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Scottsdale, AZ

If you're looking for the perfect vacation destination, Scottsdale in Maricopa County, Arizona, is the place for you!. Scottsdale has the makings of a spectacular holiday, with the stunning beauty of its beautiful Sonoran Desert, its fancy hotels, gourmet restaurants, and engaging activities and attractions. Not only is it recognized...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Lights at the Farm illuminates Mesa

An East Valley tradition that’s sure to brighten the holiday mood has once again opened in Mesa. Daniel Dille, owner of Lights at the Farm, said his fifth year at Vertuccio Farms will be the first with a revamped color spectrum. The display, which runs through Dec. 30, covers...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country

A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
PHOENIX, AZ

