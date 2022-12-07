Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield 'Not Happy' With Rams' Von Jefferson - 'Until Now'; Why?
After the Los Angeles Rams' win in his debut, quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed his prior unhappiness with Van Jefferson.
If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky, and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his
Fantasy football Week 14 inactives: Status for Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker III and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Detroit Lions view Jared Goff as long-term QB solution
As we wind down the final weeks of the NFL’s regular season, we’re set to hear all kinds of reports
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is The Heisman Trophy Winner
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is officially college football’s best player, winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. His triumph makes USC the first school to win the player of the year award eight times. He is the first Trojan since 2005’s win by Reggie Bush accepted what, at the time, were considered to be improper benefits. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to beat runner-up Max Duggan, the TCU quarterback, who had 1,420 points. The star quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to USC, reuniting with coach Lincoln Riley. Williams is the fourth transfer to win the Heisman in...
Baker Mayfield to START Tonight? 'Unprecedented' Rams Idea Revealed by Coach Sean McVay for Raiders
While Baker Mayfield was only claimed on Tuesday, Rams coach McVay believes he is capable of being active on Thursday vs. the Raiders - and maybe more.
Dan Snyder 'jumped for joy' when Commanders traded for Carson Wentz
Since Daniel Snyder bought the Washington franchise in 1999, he’s always been front and center when it involved the quarterback position. Snyder’s first disastrous move was choosing Jeff George over Brad Johnson. We know how that one turned out. Regardless of who Snyder hired as his coach, he always seemed to pick the quarterback.
Cardinals’ DC Vance Joseph calls out Patriots’ Matt Patricia
At this point in the regular season, the Patriots’ offense has been discussed nonstop by anyone and everyone who can share an opinion. There are several issues the team must deal with, most notably the play-calling and play-design situation. The productive offense seen last year is seemingly dead and gone, and it’s not just those in New England that are noticing the significant difference with their performance this season.
Who's won the Heisman Trophy? College football winners list
The Heisman Trophy is given annually to the most outstanding college football player. Learn more about Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and other winners.
