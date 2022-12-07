ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Is The Heisman Trophy Winner

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is officially college football’s best player, winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. His triumph makes USC the first school to win the player of the year award eight times. He is the first Trojan since 2005’s win by Reggie Bush accepted what, at the time, were considered to be improper benefits. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to beat runner-up Max Duggan, the TCU quarterback, who had 1,420 points. The star quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to USC, reuniting with coach Lincoln Riley. Williams is the fourth transfer to win the Heisman in...
Cardinals’ DC Vance Joseph calls out Patriots’ Matt Patricia

At this point in the regular season, the Patriots’ offense has been discussed nonstop by anyone and everyone who can share an opinion. There are several issues the team must deal with, most notably the play-calling and play-design situation. The productive offense seen last year is seemingly dead and gone, and it’s not just those in New England that are noticing the significant difference with their performance this season.
