Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
One hospitalized after vehicle fire on NYS Thruway
Henrietta, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to the far end of Henrietta on the New York State Thruway for a vehicle fire Friday afternoon. According to the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page, crews extinguished the fire and treated one person for minor burns. CHS transported the individual to the hospital,...
Fire damages Wyoming County business
ARCADE, N.Y. — Fire crews in Arcade had to be called back to a large fire after spending several hours fighting the flames Tuesday night. The fire was on Mill Street. A neighbor who lives nearby says the fire happened at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw. According to...
Niagara Falls woman dies from gunshot wounds, NFPD seeking info
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman died due to gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced. Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of 9th St. in Niagara Falls and was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she […]
Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for leads in connection with a murder in Niagara Falls. Authorities say a 35 year old woman was shot early Saturday morning on 9th Street in the Cataract City.
After calls from News 4, desperately needed repair work to start at Buffalo woman’s home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a Buffalo woman called News 4 looking for help with several structural issues with her home, we started making some calls. We learned this woman had been waiting months for assistance from the City of Buffalo and the State of New York. “When it rains, this bucket catches some. Those […]
Amherst Police warn residents of recent sneaker thefts in Eggertsville area
The Amherst Police Department reported Thursday that multiple robberies have occurred over the past two days in the Eggertsville area.
WGRZ TV
Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting celebration at Fountain Plaza's Rotary Rink
The annual event marks the official opening of the free ice-skating season in downtown Buffalo. The tree was lit after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County deputies: Man arrested for planning to shoot coworkers at CooperVision
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — It was outside CooperVision early Monday that police say a Henrietta man -armed with a gun – waited. There, Dinesh Subedi, 24, was met by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to calls from concerned employees. According to the sheriff’s office, Subedi, who worked at...
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
13 WHAM
Wyoming County man arrested after dog attacks deputy
Pike, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man under investigation following a domestic incident faces charges after a dog attacked a sheriff's deputy. The incident happened Monday at home on Route 39 in Pike. Police said David Sherman, 56, allowed an aggressive dog out of the home during the investigation, refusing to comply with orders to keep the dog inside.
Olean police looking to identify porch pirates
Olean police are looking to identify two people who they say stole packages off a front porch on West Henley Street Thursday.
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
WHEC TV-10
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
wrfalp.com
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
firefighternation.com
Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck
Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
Comments / 1