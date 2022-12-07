ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 WHAM

One hospitalized after vehicle fire on NYS Thruway

Henrietta, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to the far end of Henrietta on the New York State Thruway for a vehicle fire Friday afternoon. According to the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page, crews extinguished the fire and treated one person for minor burns. CHS transported the individual to the hospital,...
HENRIETTA, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire damages Wyoming County business

ARCADE, N.Y. — Fire crews in Arcade had to be called back to a large fire after spending several hours fighting the flames Tuesday night. The fire was on Mill Street. A neighbor who lives nearby says the fire happened at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw. According to...
ARCADE, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Can you identify this accident victim?

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Stolen car recovered in Buffalo saves Christmas for local family

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — According to what police told her, Bailey Davis recently became another victim among growing number of motorists in a select category of crime. Her 2018 Kia Optima was stolen from outside her home on Saturday night by thieves who also took off with a trunkful of Christmas gifts, many intended for her 3-year-old daughter Isabella.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Wyoming County man arrested after dog attacks deputy

Pike, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man under investigation following a domestic incident faces charges after a dog attacked a sheriff's deputy. The incident happened Monday at home on Route 39 in Pike. Police said David Sherman, 56, allowed an aggressive dog out of the home during the investigation, refusing to comply with orders to keep the dog inside.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring

Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
JAMESTOWN, NY
firefighternation.com

Move to Abolish Fire Department? Lockport (NY) Nixes New Ladder Truck

Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Dec. 8—The purchase of a new ladder truck by the City of Lockport’s Fire Department was voted down by four votes in a divisive meeting of the Common Council Wednesday night. Opponents of the $1.6 million purchase said that they...
LOCKPORT, NY

