Albuquerque, NM

USPS worker accused of attacking couple, stealing their truck in Albuquerque

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A postal worker is accused of carjacking. Documents said the crime happened Monday.

A criminal complaint stated, Gary Jaramillo, 53, approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed.

Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple outside, forced the man to the ground, and demanded his wallet.

Documents alleged the first woman saw what was going on, grabbed a broom, and started hitting Jaramillo, but he got away in the couple’s truck, hitting the woman as he fled. She was left with a broken ankle.

Police claimed Jaramillo then went to the USPS facility on Bluewater and confessed to someone he had stolen a vehicle.

Officers eventually found Jaramillo at another second postal facility on Broadway. They alleged he admitted he still had the keys to the truck he stole.

Jaramillo is now charged with auto theft, aggravated battery, robbery, and larceny. He’s due in court Thursday for a pretrial detention hearing.

The USPS confirmed Jaramillo has worked for the postal service for 26 years but could not provide information on his current job status, citing confidentiality and union agreements.

Debo@Debo
3d ago

This man SNAPPED big time!!! I bet he’s also on something that contributed to it. I had a postal worker friend who Snapped and committed suicide. I hope he gets the help he needs. 🙏🙏

