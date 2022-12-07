Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
NECN
Woman Fatally Struck By Car in Doctor's Office Parking Lot in Salem, Mass.
A woman walking in the parking lot of a doctor's office in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, police said. According to Salem police, officers were called to the North Shore Physicians Group, located at 331 Highland Avenue, around 11 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Responding officers determined Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly, had been walking in the patient pick-up area when a car hit her, resulting in significant injuries to her leg and wrist.
NECN
Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police
A shooting Saturday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood has left one person injured, police said. According to Boston police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Center Street. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects. The shooting...
NECN
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester
Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan. At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a...
NECN
Crane Worker Dies at South Boston Terminal
A Massachusetts man died Friday after he fell from a platform while servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, state police said. The 58-year-old Methuen resident was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, police said. Just...
NECN
Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash in Tewksbury
A pedestrian was flown to a Boston-area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Police responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries. A medical helicopter took the victim to a trauma center in the Boston...
NECN
Millbury School Bus Driver Has Students Run Errand at Convenience Store, Officials Say
A bus driver dropped two sixth graders to run an errand for him at a convenience store Thursday morning in Millbury, Massachusetts, then picked them up and brought them to school, officials said. The incident has prompted investigations from Millbury Public Schools -- which said the driver is no longer...
NECN
Police Seek Charges Against Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.
NECN
Woman Killed in Foxboro Crash That Temporarily Closed Part of Route 140 in Both Directions
A woman is dead following a serious crash involving two cars in Foxboro that temporarily closed part of Route 140 in both directions Saturday evening, officials announced. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says Olga Perry died in the crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street.
NECN
Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV
The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
NECN
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
NECN
Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash
A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway. The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston...
NECN
Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail
A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
NECN
College Student Accused of Smashing Train Car Window
A 24-year-old college student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday. The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police. He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Apartment Building in East Boston
A car crashed into an apartment building in East Boston on Thursday afternoon, displacing over a dozen residents. The apartment building located at 106 London St. houses about 40 units. Boston fire officials said no one was injured but 16 residents were displaced. The car crashed into the building's foundation,...
NECN
Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston
Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston. Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform. Two...
NECN
Police Looking for Person Who Attacked a Woman in Cambridge, Stole Her Dog
Police are seeking help from the public to find a person suspected of attacking a woman and trying to steal her dog earlier this week in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Cambridge resident in her 20s was assaulted near Market Street while walking her dog Monday, according to police. The attacker grabbed...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
NECN
‘Troubling Discovery': Fentanyl Found Inside Revere High School Classroom
A powdery substance found in a Revere High School classroom contained fentanyl, prompting a police investigation and action by district administration. The superintendent says Revere police have sent the powdery substance to the state lab for testing to confirm it’s fentanyl and see what else the baggie might contain. Police will conduct sweeps of the building in the coming weeks to look out for the presence of drugs, officials said, reminding that all drugs are illegal in school and on school grounds.
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
NECN
Nashua Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Hurt 3 Pedestrians
A 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left three pedestrians hurt, according to the city's police department. Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a $1,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Nashua...
