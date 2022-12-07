Read full article on original website
Alabama kicker accepts invitation for Reese’s Senior Bowl
One of the most consistent specialists of the Nick Saban era is turning pro after the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Will Reichard, Alabama’s veteran placekicker, has accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He becomes the seventh player to confirm, joining Byron Young (defensive lineman), DJ Dale (defensive lineman), Emil Ekiyor Jr., (offensive lineman), Tyler Steen (offensive lineman), Cameron Latu (tight end), and DeMarcco Hellams (free safety). Reichard arrived in the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class as a three-star from Hoover High School. He became an unsung hero in Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2020. Reichard made 14 of 14 field goals, including a 52-yarder versus Georgia.
Trio of Alabama players named to 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team
Alabama saw three of its player named to the 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team on Thursday. Earning spots on the team were defensive back Terrion Arnold, defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Arnold appeared in 11 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and earned seven starts throughout...
Nick Saban visits Arkansas 4-Star TE commit
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins visited Arkansas four-star tight end commit, Luke Hasz Thursday. Hasz attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and he garners a four-star rating, according to multiple recruiting outlets. He is currently committed to the Razorbacks. The four-star recruit officially visited Alabama in June.
Alabama football to see 13 players graduate this winter
A total of 25 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive diplomas this weekend during The University of Alabama’s winter commencement. The list includes Heisman Trophy and Nagurski Trophy winners, five All-Americans and two Academic All-Americans, with 21 student-athletes taking home undergraduate degrees and four earning graduate degrees. The...
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne hungry to make a statement for Alabama
Alabama’s 2023 four-star defensive lineman commit, Hunter Osborne is ready to make a statement once he gets to Tuscaloosa. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is hungry to come in and compete in Tuscaloosa. “I’m coming in...
WATCH: Will Alabama flip 4-Star ATH Suntarine Perkins from Ole Miss?
Alabama football is making a hard push to flip four-star athlete and Ole Miss commit, Suntarine Perkins. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith provided the latest on Alabama’s push for the Mississippi native on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
BREAKING: Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles announces he will transfer to Kentucky
Former Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announced he will be transferring to Kentucky during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday. “After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided that I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles said to KSR.
Alabama transfer wide receiver visiting Pac-12 school
Alabama football’s transfer wide receiver, Traeshon Holding is visiting Oregon this weekend, according to his Instagram story. Holden played in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this season, starting in five. He finished the year with 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns. He was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Holden is originally from Kissimmee, Florida, but he played his senior season of high school in California.
