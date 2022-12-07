One of the most consistent specialists of the Nick Saban era is turning pro after the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Will Reichard, Alabama’s veteran placekicker, has accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He becomes the seventh player to confirm, joining Byron Young (defensive lineman), DJ Dale (defensive lineman), Emil Ekiyor Jr., (offensive lineman), Tyler Steen (offensive lineman), Cameron Latu (tight end), and DeMarcco Hellams (free safety). Reichard arrived in the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class as a three-star from Hoover High School. He became an unsung hero in Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2020. Reichard made 14 of 14 field goals, including a 52-yarder versus Georgia.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO