ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Recycling Today

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan

Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Livengood: Chatfield scandal exposes unchecked influence of lobbyists

Lansing — The easiest way for a lobbyist to skirt Michigan's law requiring them to report buying food and drinks for lawmakers is to invite the legislators' staff and spouse — or both. Under Michigan's feeble lobby law, staff in the Michigan House and Senate are not "lobbyable,"...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Looking back at the midterm elections: Voting at the Satellite City Clerk’s office

The University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) and the James and Anne Duderstadt Center hosted voting booths in conjunction with Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office for the 2022 Midterm Elections. At both locations, Ann Arbor residents were able to register to vote and then to request and submit an absentee ballot. The UMMA was open to voters from Sept. 27 to Nov. 8, — election day — and the Duderstadt Center was open from Oct. 12 to Nov. 8. A similar creative voting campaign was first seen on campus during the 2018 Election.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Minimum wage in Michigan could be raised to $12 an hour for all hourly employees on Feb. 19 should a Dec. 13 court of appeals hearing uphold a July ruling. That ruling reversed an amendment that republican legislators made to a 2018 ballot initiative right after passing it. The original initiative was proposed by One Fair Wage and called for an increase in the minimum wage and an elimination of the state’s tipped wage credit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

An Open “Thank-You” Letter to Dr. Tiffany Ng

Beginning this letter might be the hardest thing I do as a student here at Michigan. I cannot find an introduction that does justice to my intention in publishing this, no matter how many revisions I go through. I recognize that even writing these few sentences is vaguely self-serving and yet another mild underperformance of mine, but I want it to be known just how much this letter (and you) mean to me. I am incredibly thankful for each and every opportunity I’ve received to engage with you and your work. I am inspired by every conversation we have, and my only regret is that I didn’t transfer earlier to become one of your students sooner. I promise that in my future endeavors, I’ll do the best I can with the courage you’ve given me. Thank you for being my mentor.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation

It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy