This difference allowed Michigan’s proposal recount. Should the law change?
Michigan’s election law has different requirements for recounts of candidate races and ballot proposals. Candidates must prove their fraud allegations are in good faith, but people challenging proposals don’t have to. That difference is allowing a group of election deniers, acting on long-dispelled accusations of systemic fraud, to...
New poll reveals Michiganders’ feelings on Whitmer, economy
A new poll shows Michiganders giving high marks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite some concerns about the economy.
Recycling Today
Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation
During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
St. Joseph Catholic Parish in St. Johns files federal complaint against AG, MDCR
Attorney General Dana Nessel is being sued in federal court by St. Joseph's Parish in St. Johns, who says their constitutional rights are being violated by an updated civil rights law.
5 Words and Phrases You’ll Hear Every Michigander Use Almost Daily
Although I was born and raised in west Michigan, I spent several years traveling for work in the Midwest. I spent time living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and it was certainly eye opening to learn how the other half lives! They do things a little differently out in the Heartland.
Detroit News
Livengood: Chatfield scandal exposes unchecked influence of lobbyists
Lansing — The easiest way for a lobbyist to skirt Michigan's law requiring them to report buying food and drinks for lawmakers is to invite the legislators' staff and spouse — or both. Under Michigan's feeble lobby law, staff in the Michigan House and Senate are not "lobbyable,"...
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Michigan Daily
Looking back at the midterm elections: Voting at the Satellite City Clerk’s office
The University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) and the James and Anne Duderstadt Center hosted voting booths in conjunction with Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office for the 2022 Midterm Elections. At both locations, Ann Arbor residents were able to register to vote and then to request and submit an absentee ballot. The UMMA was open to voters from Sept. 27 to Nov. 8, — election day — and the Duderstadt Center was open from Oct. 12 to Nov. 8. A similar creative voting campaign was first seen on campus during the 2018 Election.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
WILX-TV
Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Minimum wage in Michigan could be raised to $12 an hour for all hourly employees on Feb. 19 should a Dec. 13 court of appeals hearing uphold a July ruling. That ruling reversed an amendment that republican legislators made to a 2018 ballot initiative right after passing it. The original initiative was proposed by One Fair Wage and called for an increase in the minimum wage and an elimination of the state’s tipped wage credit.
Michigan GOP lawmakers: Whitmer 'reneged' on $200M incentive, tax cut deal
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan's Republican majorities in the House and Senate failed to come to terms at the end of this year's legislative session on a late-night deal to provide hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars for another potentially massive economic development project. Soon-to-be House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township,...
Sparrow Health System joins UM Health to further 'vision of a statewide system'
Leaders from University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System spoke on the organizations’ new partnership at a press conference Friday, following a Thursday evening announcement surrounding the deal. The UM Board of Regents approved the agreement at its Dec. 8 meeting after the Sparrow Health System Board of...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defensive urgency evident in win over Michigan State
At the midway point of the season and in the final game before the longest break of the year, the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s defense hit paydirt against No. 12 Michigan State, completing perhaps its best full game as a unit. On both ends, the Wolverines’ defensive unit...
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
ecurrent.com
407 Affiliates Sign Open Letter to Change the University of Michigan Mask Policy
A group of 407 faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan has sent an open letter to U-M President Santa Ono regarding health and safety concerns in connection to the mask policy. The group is asking to meet with the president to discuss a change to have instructors decide if their students should wear masks in class.
Michigan Daily
An Open “Thank-You” Letter to Dr. Tiffany Ng
Beginning this letter might be the hardest thing I do as a student here at Michigan. I cannot find an introduction that does justice to my intention in publishing this, no matter how many revisions I go through. I recognize that even writing these few sentences is vaguely self-serving and yet another mild underperformance of mine, but I want it to be known just how much this letter (and you) mean to me. I am incredibly thankful for each and every opportunity I’ve received to engage with you and your work. I am inspired by every conversation we have, and my only regret is that I didn’t transfer earlier to become one of your students sooner. I promise that in my future endeavors, I’ll do the best I can with the courage you’ve given me. Thank you for being my mentor.
It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation
It's official: Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi is the best center in all of college football. In his first year with the University of Michigan, the transfer from the University of Virginia has been a key piece to the Wolverines dominant offensive line. As a result of his production and consistency, Oluwatimi was recently awarded with the Rimington Trophy - an award given to the best center in college football.
