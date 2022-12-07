Beginning this letter might be the hardest thing I do as a student here at Michigan. I cannot find an introduction that does justice to my intention in publishing this, no matter how many revisions I go through. I recognize that even writing these few sentences is vaguely self-serving and yet another mild underperformance of mine, but I want it to be known just how much this letter (and you) mean to me. I am incredibly thankful for each and every opportunity I’ve received to engage with you and your work. I am inspired by every conversation we have, and my only regret is that I didn’t transfer earlier to become one of your students sooner. I promise that in my future endeavors, I’ll do the best I can with the courage you’ve given me. Thank you for being my mentor.

