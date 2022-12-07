Read full article on original website
Chesapeake church offers support in wake of Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads community is still processing the shooting that took the lives of six Walmart employees last month. Saturday afternoon, Redeemed Church of God invited anyone to come and pray for those still grieving. While the church is small, its members are still doing what...
5 Hampton Roads cities get money for law enforcement training, equipment
Operation Bold Blue Line: 5 Hampton Roads cities are getting money for law enforcement training, equipment
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
police1.com
Va. police departments offering shorter academies to entice out-of-state officers
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — New expedited training academies will be used to entice out-of-state officers to Hampton Roads police departments in 2023 as cities struggle to staff area police departments. The Virginia Beach and Chesapeake police departments are among those gearing up to offer incoming transfers a condensed training...
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
WTKR
Retired Norfolk police chief shares his legacy, crime-fighting message
NORFOLK, Va. — Cracking down on crime—we all have a role to play. WTKR's Law Enforcement Analyst and retired Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone shares his legacy and his crime-fighting message to Hampton Roads with News 3's Kurt Willilams. Boone is also in the running to be the top cop in other cities across the country.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake YNot Pizza to close after fire to kitchen
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a Chesapeake YNot Pizza on Volvo Parkway damaged the kitchen and has forced the closure of the restaurant while it makes repairs. No injuries were reported. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the business at 1036 Volvo Pkwy. in...
WKBW-TV
Nonprofit organizations receive donations from Walmart following mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Workers and volunteers are in the process of removing items from the Walmart Chesapeake, Va., where a mass shooting occurred on Nov. 22. Six employees died and several others were injured that night when a gunman opened fire before turning the gun on himself. In a...
Norfolk Fire-Rescue: Family Dollar fire believed to be intentionally set
Stephanie Ramsey, a spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told 10 On Your Side Thursday that the fire appears to be intentionally set on a display shelf near the front of the store.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
WAVY News 10
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Former sergeant suing Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle
A former sergeant with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is suing Sheriff Ken Stolle, alleging he was fired for political opinions.
WAVY News 10
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Virginia Beach sheriff sued for wrongful termination
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle is being sued by one of his former sergeants, claiming he was wrongly fired. William Fowler filed the federal suit on Dec. 6. It alleges Sheriff Stolle decided not to renew Fowler's job in 2022 because of the sergeant's political views and the views of his wife, Democratic Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler.
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court
Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting. Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
Family Dollar fire sparked in September, deemed arson per Norfolk Fire Rescue
Norfolk neighborhood near low-income housing lost its only food store within walking distance when it burned down
AAA report: 8 bad driving habits up in Virginia, across country
NORFOLK, Va. — A new report from AAA shows unsafe driving behaviors are on the rise across the state and the country. There are eight categories listed in the report, and they range from distracted driving to fatal accidents. Ryan Adcock with AAA Hampton Roads said in every section...
