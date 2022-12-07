ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

Retired Norfolk police chief shares his legacy, crime-fighting message

NORFOLK, Va. — Cracking down on crime—we all have a role to play. WTKR's Law Enforcement Analyst and retired Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone shares his legacy and his crime-fighting message to Hampton Roads with News 3's Kurt Willilams. Boone is also in the running to be the top cop in other cities across the country.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake YNot Pizza to close after fire to kitchen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a Chesapeake YNot Pizza on Volvo Parkway damaged the kitchen and has forced the closure of the restaurant while it makes repairs. No injuries were reported. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the business at 1036 Volvo Pkwy. in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach sheriff sued for wrongful termination

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle is being sued by one of his former sergeants, claiming he was wrongly fired. William Fowler filed the federal suit on Dec. 6. It alleges Sheriff Stolle decided not to renew Fowler's job in 2022 because of the sergeant's political views and the views of his wife, Democratic Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

