Jacksonville, IL

newschannel20.com

How to combat the Flu, Covid-19, and RSV

Springfield, IL — There are a lot of factors at play impacting the severity of this year’s flu season. They include:. More travel, especially as we approach the holidays. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, 69% of Americans agree that. getting the annual flu vaccination is...
illinoisnewsroom.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL
YAHOO!

Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County

Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office, in a release Saturday, said the woman, 76, was reported missing Friday. Her car was located on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
CANTON, IL
WCIA

CWLP: Power restored after brief outage

Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight

The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown. According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. Fire and smoke were showing near the...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust

The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

One Person Dead After Incident That Closed I-55 Friday Night

One person is dead after an incident that shut down a portion of Interstate 55 near Springfield Friday night. Few details were immediately available about the incident, but Coroner Jim Allmon confirms the body of an unidentified male was found on northbound I-55 near milepost 96 Friday evening. The northbound...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

