Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
How to combat the Flu, Covid-19, and RSV
Springfield, IL — There are a lot of factors at play impacting the severity of this year’s flu season. They include:. More travel, especially as we approach the holidays. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, 69% of Americans agree that. getting the annual flu vaccination is...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
foxillinois.com
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
wlds.com
Ameren Illinois Customers Reminded Bill Help Available Through Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends Program
As heating costs continue to rise over the winter, many residents are unaware they already qualify for some help. The Energy Assistance Foundation’s Warm Neighbors cool friends program provides bill assistance to anyone who is in need of help with their energy bill but has too high of an income to qualify for the federal LIHEAP program.
WAND TV
Traffic backed up on Northbound I-55/72 Interchange due to police investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to IDOT, Northbound Interstate 55/72 is shut down at the South Grand Avenue interchange due to a police investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. WAND News reached out to the Illinois State Police who could only confirm that there was...
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
wlds.com
Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation. According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.
wlds.com
Friday Night I-55 Crash & Man’s Death Have Little Details Released
Traffic was backed up heading northbound into Springfield for several hours last night after eye witnesses say someone jumped from an overpass and then allegedly collided with a vehicle. The Illinois State Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 o’clock last night on Interstate 55 at milepost 96, about...
FBI Warns 2 Escaped Missouri Inmates are ‘Armed & Dangerous’
There are two inmates that have escaped the Cass County jail in Missouri and the FBI have now issued wanted posters warning the public that both are on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. The FBI in the Kansas City office shared the following warning on Twitter...
YAHOO!
Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County
Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office, in a release Saturday, said the woman, 76, was reported missing Friday. Her car was located on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
CWLP: Power restored after brief outage
Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
wlds.com
Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight
The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown. According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. Fire and smoke were showing near the...
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Illinois oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Madison County
One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust
The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
wmay.com
One Person Dead After Incident That Closed I-55 Friday Night
One person is dead after an incident that shut down a portion of Interstate 55 near Springfield Friday night. Few details were immediately available about the incident, but Coroner Jim Allmon confirms the body of an unidentified male was found on northbound I-55 near milepost 96 Friday evening. The northbound...
Comments / 0