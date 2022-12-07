Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
A Croatian player's son ran across the field to console Neymar after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup
Neymar was clearly heartbroken after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup, but an opponent's son was ready to lift him up.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Argentina Survives Dutch Comeback to Win PK Shootout
The Dutch scored twice after the 82nd minute to erase a two-goal deficit, but Argentina prevailed in a shootout to advance to the semifinals.
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
England fans left seething at Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to Harry Kane’s skied penalty in World Cup heartbreaker vs France
ENGLAND fans fumed at Kylian Mbappe after he laughed in reaction to Harry Kane's penalty miss. Kane blazed over from 12 yards and it proved costly as France beat England 2-1 to secure a place in the World Cup semi-final where they will meet Morocco. Earlier in the half the...
‘Just tall people and long balls’ – Messi tears into Van Gaal for saying Dutch play good football after World Cup loss
ARGENTINA captain Lionel Messi tore into Holland boss Louis van Gaal for his long ball approach to their World Cup quarter-final. The South American champions avoided a late scare, beating the Dutch on penalties after seeing their two-goal lead evaporate late on in normal time. Beanstalk Wout Weghorst bagged the...
Lionel Messi had to be held back in ugly scenes after Argentina’s win over the Netherlands
Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream remains alive after a thrilling penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday. The post-match celebrations were smeared by some ugly scenes, however, which also included Messi himself having to be held back as he confronted the Dutch bench. After going 2-0 up in the 73rd minute via a trademark […] The post Lionel Messi had to be held back in ugly scenes after Argentina’s win over the Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Brawl breaks out between Argentina, Netherlands at World Cup
The World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands boiled over into into a full-scale, benches clearing brawl on Friday. With Argentina leading, 2-1, in the 88th minute, Netherlands’ Nathan Ake was cut down by Leandro Paredes. After Paredes took out Ake near the sideline, he fired the ball out of bounds and into the Netherlands’ bench, which quickly emptied. Moments later, Paredes was blindsided by the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreSpain crashes out of World Cup in shocking upsetBenched Ronaldo watches replacement dominate for PortugalSoccer legend filmed in World Cup attackAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks Previous 1 of 5 Next Players from both sides quickly entangled before order was eventually restored. Paredes was issued a yellow card for the tackle.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist
Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
Watch: Ronaldo Gets Emotional After Portugal World Cup Loss
The Portuguese fell to an underdog Moroccan side in what could be the 37-year-old striker’s final World Cup match.
FOX Sports
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Heartbroken Brazil star Neymar reveals he may never play in World Cup again as Pele begs him to carry on in tribute
NEYMAR has cast doubt on his international future after Brazil suffered World Cup heartbreak against Croatia. But Pele has urged him to "keep inspiring" Brazilians after the 30-year-old equalled his scoring record for the men's national team. Neymar bagged his 77th Brazil goal to put his side ahead in extra-time,...
