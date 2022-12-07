Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Gamespot
Pokemon Trading Card Game Scarlet And Violet Expansion With Redesigned Cards Launches March 31
With the latest Pokemon games now available worldwide, The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet, the card game's first expansion featuring the latest generation of Pokemon, which will launch March 31. The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion will introduce multiple new Pokemon from the...
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Gamespot
Get 10 PC Games For Only $5, Including A Bunch Of Great Steam Deck Titles
Fanatical’s new Winter Bundle is the perfect way to treat your friends (or yourself) to some holiday PC gaming on the cheap. Rather than a batch of pre-selected games, customers build their own bundle by picking from a list of 21 indie games perfectly suited for long nights of cozy gaming. Many of the eligible games are playable on Steam Deck, too.
Gamespot
The Best Shooters Of 2022 According to Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There's a reason why shooter games are consistent best-sellers around the world, thanks in part to their ability to deliver some of the most exciting gameplay around within their genre. The big difference here is that shooter games are more than just reasons to deliver a small package of lead at terminal velocity, as plenty of developers have turned the genre into a more experimental and colorful category within the gaming space.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Gamespot
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Gamespot
Remnant 2 Announced For PC, Xbox Series X|S, And PS5
Remnant II, the sequel to the third-person action game Remnant: From the Ashes, was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at The Game Awards. Developed by Gunfire Games, the sequel has players fight against deadly creatures and powerful bosses, either alone or with up to three friends. The...
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaks Ahead Of The Game Awards
Street Fighter 6 will arrive June 2, according to a new Amazon listing. Preorders aren't live yet, but there are various product pages for Street Fighter 6's PlayStation and Xbox editions up--including deluxe editions. Street Fighter 6's deluxe edition, in addition to the base game, will come with a Year...
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors, One Of The Best Games Of 2022, Surprise-Releases On iOS And Android
After launching on PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year, Vampire Survivors is now available to play on mobile devices. While the big reveal was presumably going to be announced during The 2022 Game Awards, popular Twitter user Wario64 discovered the game was already listed on both iOS and Android's app stores earlier today.
Gamespot
The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
The Game Awards 2022 has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We saw world premieres of Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, and Armored Core 6.
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 Preorders Are Live, Comes With Multiple Bonuses
Street Fighter 6, the long-awaited entry in the beloved fighting series, finally has a release date. It launches on June 2, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS4, and preorders are available now. The announcement came during The Game Awards alongside a trailer showing off new characters. Three different editions are up for grabs, and it sure sounds like diehard fans will want to pick up the Deluxe or Ultimate versions for access to extra characters. And for the most dedicated of Street Fighter fans, GameStop has an exclusive $250 Collector's Edition. Preorders could sell out quickly, so you may want to lock in your order quickly.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Perks For Valorant, League Of Legends, And More Riot Games Coming Soon
Riot Games' partnership with Xbox Game Pass was announced during the Xbox showcase back in June. And now that we're nearing the date select PC and mobile Riot games will arrive on the service, the in-game perks for players have been officially announced. Riot's League of Legends, League of Legends...
Gamespot
Even More WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops, Including A Mount, Are Now Up For Grabs
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which just recently concluded its first-ever Twitch drop promotion, is now giving away even more free goodies for watching WoW-content on the streaming platform. To celebrate the upcoming "Race to World First," in which top guilds from around the world will compete to be the first...
Gamespot
Anime MMORPG Blue Protocol Will Release In 2023
Bandai Namco has announced more details about the English-language release of its anime-inspired MMORPG Blue Protocol. The game will be releasing in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Amazon Games in partnership for the western release. Blue Protocol is a free-to-play MMORPG developed in tandem by Bandai...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Part 1 Is Coming To PC
Naughty Dog has announced that The Last Of Us Part 1 is coming to PC on March 3, 2023. During The Game Awards 2022, it was confirmed that the game will be making its way to PC after the current-gen version was released for PS5 in September. The Last Of...
Comments / 0