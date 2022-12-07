Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points, and previous ranking.
Class 4ASchoolW-LPtsPrv1. Kenwood(6)5-096T32. Moline (4)4-17823. Joliet West6-27014. Whitney Young3-16755. Brother Rice8-04976. Rolling Meadows8-04767. St. Rita3-339T38. Lisle (Benet Academy)7-028T109. Quincy5-024810. Glenbrook North6-015NR
Others receiving votes: Evanston Township 14. Belleville East 6. Lyons 5. New Trier 3. Barrington 3. Bolingbrook 3. Curie 2. Rockford Auburn 1.
Class 3ASchoolW-LPtsPrv1. Simeon (6)4-09622. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(4)4-08713. Hillcrest6-0665(tie) East St. Louis5-06635. Metamora4-25346. St. Ignatius5-15267. Decatur MacArthur6-02978. Lemont7-023NR9. Rock Island6-122810. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)5-1199
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 13. Peoria (H.S.) 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 6. Lake Forest 2. Richwoods 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Centralia 2. Grayslake Central 1. Kankakee 1.
Class 2ASchoolW-LPtsPrv1. DePaul College Prep(6)4-210112. Fairbury Prairie Central (3)6-09823. Princeton (2)8-08434. Columbia5-16855. St. Joseph-Ogden5-05946. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)6-15267. Rockridge4-13678. Breese Central6-02999. Pinckneyville5-020810. Bloomington Central Catholic5-217NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 11. Breese Mater Dei 10. Quincy Notre Dame 7. Clark 5. Massac County 4. Rockford Lutheran 2. Carmi White County 1. Normal University 1.
Class 1ASchoolW-LPtsPrv1. Augusta Southeastern (11)7-011012. New Berlin7-09643. Jacksonville Routt5-18324. Casey-Westfield5-17535. Scales Mound7-049106. Decatur Lutheran (LSA)7-039NR7. Winchester-West Central6-23258. Chicago Marshall2-328NR9. Yorkville Christian1-527910. Waterloo Gibault3-223NR
Others receiving votes: South Beloit 16. North Clay 6. East Dubuque 5. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5. Farina South Central 2. Pecatonica 2. Camp Point Central 2. Ottawa Marquette 2. Madison 1. Aurora Christian 1. Tuscola 1.
