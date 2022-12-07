ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
Patients at risk: Expanded Medicaid relief to end soon in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans could soon be without healthcare coverage. The Coronavirus Response Act provided Tennessee families with exceptions for Medicaid coverage, but that coverage is expected to end in April. Now, patients with critical medications could be without access. High priced products like Insulin, which can...
Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
