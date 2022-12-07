Read full article on original website
WTVC
Tennessee state leaders continue to push for Gov. Lee to address DCS issues faster
Governor Bill Lee said they’re working on how to fix the problems surrounding Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Members of both parties said the governor's plan to wait months for a new budget simply won't work. State leaders said the budget goes into effect in July,...
WTVC
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
WTVC
Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
WTVC
Patients at risk: Expanded Medicaid relief to end soon in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans could soon be without healthcare coverage. The Coronavirus Response Act provided Tennessee families with exceptions for Medicaid coverage, but that coverage is expected to end in April. Now, patients with critical medications could be without access. High priced products like Insulin, which can...
WTVC
Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
WTVC
Show me the money: High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated, rules TSSAA
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated for their name, image and likeness, according to a recent ruling from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The ruling from Murfreesboro on Friday means that while an athlete still can't be paid for an image of...
WTVC
Dolly Parton publishing new children's book about dog chasing big dreams in Nashville
Country star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton will publish a new children's book about her god-dog that wants to become a country music star in Music City. Parton's publication, Billy the Kid Makes it Big, follows Billy as he follows his big dream to bark away to the beat of country music.
