A Faked Kidnapping, A Serial Killer's Lies And Other Famous Crime Hoaxes

When it comes to true crime, the truth is typically stranger than fiction — but sometimes, what originally seems like the truth is also a whole lot of lies. Hoaxes typically occur when a person is trying to cover up a more egregious falsehood; the hoax helps them look more like a victim instead of an aggressor, or in the case of Sherri Papini, an adulterer. (Sherri Papini's kidnapping hoax is the focus of a new special, "Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies," airing Saturday, December 17 at 9/8c on Oxygen.)
DATELINE NBC EXCLUSIVE: INVESTIGATORS SPEAK OUT ABOUT THE MURDER OF 17-YEAR-OLD BRITTANEE DREXEL

During Two-Hour Special, Keith Morrison Confronts Convicted Killer in Exclusive Interview. ‘The Last Walk’ Airs Friday, December 9 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. December 8, 2022 – On Friday’s all-new Dateline NBC, investigators speak to correspondent Keith Morrison for the first time about the murder of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, whose 2009 disappearance made national headlines after she vanished during Spring Break. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, The Last Walk also features Morrison confronting Raymond Moody, who pleaded guilty to Drexel’s murder in October.
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?

When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields

The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her

A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
FedEx Driver Confesses To Kidnapping And Killing 7-Year-Old Girl While Delivering A Package To Her Home

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed to abducting and killing seven-year-old Athena Strand after making a delivery at her Texas home. A search for a missing girl ended in tragedy last week. After seven-year-old Athena Strand disappeared from her Paradise, Texas, home on Wednesday, November 30th, her body was recovered by investigators on Friday, December 2nd. Police in Texas have since charged a FedEx driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, with her kidnapping and murder.
