Buster Murdaugh living in South Carolina ahead of a father's murder trial: exclusive pics
Buster Murdaugh is holed up at his girlfriend's apartment in Hilton Head as the South Carolina murder trial of his jailed and disbarred father, Alex Murdaugh, draws near.
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh case allege motive for killing wife, son
South Carolina prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was motivated by the possible exposure of his decade-long financial crimes in murdering his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy.
A Faked Kidnapping, A Serial Killer's Lies And Other Famous Crime Hoaxes
When it comes to true crime, the truth is typically stranger than fiction — but sometimes, what originally seems like the truth is also a whole lot of lies. Hoaxes typically occur when a person is trying to cover up a more egregious falsehood; the hoax helps them look more like a victim instead of an aggressor, or in the case of Sherri Papini, an adulterer. (Sherri Papini's kidnapping hoax is the focus of a new special, "Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies," airing Saturday, December 17 at 9/8c on Oxygen.)
DATELINE NBC EXCLUSIVE: INVESTIGATORS SPEAK OUT ABOUT THE MURDER OF 17-YEAR-OLD BRITTANEE DREXEL
During Two-Hour Special, Keith Morrison Confronts Convicted Killer in Exclusive Interview. ‘The Last Walk’ Airs Friday, December 9 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. December 8, 2022 – On Friday’s all-new Dateline NBC, investigators speak to correspondent Keith Morrison for the first time about the murder of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, whose 2009 disappearance made national headlines after she vanished during Spring Break. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, The Last Walk also features Morrison confronting Raymond Moody, who pleaded guilty to Drexel’s murder in October.
Daejhanae Jackson Arrested for the Beating Death of Shanquella Robinson, Awaits Extradition to Mexico
The person who is allegedly responsible for the beating death of an American in Mexico has been apprehended and is awaiting extradition back to the country the crime occurred in. According to Metropoli, law enforcement officials have arrested Daejhanae Jackson, a “friend” of the murder victim, Shanquella Robinson, who died...
Shocking New Details Reveal What Led To Blueface Shooting
The rapper is currently out on bail.
'You see how karma works?': Woman tells only ABC13 about how she escaped ex abducting her
A woman talked to only ABC13 after quick thinking helped her get away from her ex, who's accused of threatening her with a knife and tying up her son.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
Buster Murdaugh refutes reporter’s suggestion he supports dad facing murder charges
“I don’t want to see it written anywhere that I’m supporting my father,” Buster Murdaugh said when asked by The Daily Mail about the man charged with murdering his mother and brother — his father Alex.
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?
When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand
A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
toofab.com
Infamous 'Torso Killer,' Already In Prison for Murder, Confesses to Five Additional Killings
The confession also cleared one victim's husband, who was suspected to have killed her. Serial killer Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Torso Killer," was sentenced to another 25 years in prison Monday after confessing to the murders of five women in New Jersey from 1968 to 1973. Cottingham pleaded...
International Business Times
Man Meets Teen Online, Murders Her Mother, Grandparents Before Kidnapping Her
A man living in Virginia allegedly lured a teenager into an online relationship, traveled to California, and shot her family members before kidnapping her. The suspect was later found inside a vehicle with the teenager and was shot dead as gunfire was exchanged with police officers. The teenager was unharmed.
Two women indicted for murder in bizarre attack on college students in Alabama woods
A federal grand jury this week indicted two women in separate but related indictments for murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm in the shooting death of a Florida college student who was exploring a national forest in Alabama with his girlfriend. Authorities believe one of the two...
allthatsinteresting.com
FedEx Driver Confesses To Kidnapping And Killing 7-Year-Old Girl While Delivering A Package To Her Home
Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed to abducting and killing seven-year-old Athena Strand after making a delivery at her Texas home. A search for a missing girl ended in tragedy last week. After seven-year-old Athena Strand disappeared from her Paradise, Texas, home on Wednesday, November 30th, her body was recovered by investigators on Friday, December 2nd. Police in Texas have since charged a FedEx driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, with her kidnapping and murder.
JonBenet Ramsey Murder Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation. The 6-year-old beauty pageant queen was found murdered in her Colorado home in 1996.
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
Suspect in 2016 double murder, face-biting case found not guilty by reason of insanity
Austin Harrouff, the 25-year-old accused of stabbing a Florida couple to death and biting the face of the male victim in 2016, will be sent to a mental hospital instead of prison, according to court documents.
