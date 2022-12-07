Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much of anything this offseason. The biggest stories around the team are about the players who have left LA, not the ones they’ave brought in. Signing a reclamation project to replace Cody Bellinger just doesn’t do it for most of the fanbase.
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
Mock Draft: Crews leads first round
The new Draft Top 100 Prospects list is out, so now we should be ready to project the first round of the 2023 Draft, right?. Jim Callis has broken down the Draft class and now it’s time to see who is going to go where in the first round. With the usual caveat that much will change between now and July, this projection is based on if teams were selecting right now. And I enlisted the assistance of a scouting director, who discussed players and trends that teams (and the other scouting directors) sometimes follow when it comes time to make their top pick.
10 trade candidates who could soon be on the move
During the past few weeks, we’ve seen most of the marquee free agents come off the board, with more than $3 billion in contracts signed by five dozen players. Tuesday night, Carlos Correa became the latest star to land a megadeal, agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, who were finally able to acquire the face-of-the-franchise type of player they had been seeking. The club has not confirmed the deal.
Lorenzen joins Tigers on 1-year deal (source)
Hours after the Tigers officially announced the signing of one veteran starting pitcher, they’ve added another, agreeing to terms Wednesday on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Tigers have not confirmed the deal, which includes $1.5 million in...
Dodgers play long game with trade for Feyereisen
LOS ANGELES -- While other teams in the National League continue to make splashes in the trade and free-agent markets, the Dodgers have remained patient, instead making deals to help improve the margins of their roster. On Wednesday, the Dodgers swung a trade with the Rays to acquire right-handed reliever...
Scouting reports for four new A's prospects
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Draft: No. 44 overall (second round), 2016, Braves. Scouting report: Muller brings a strong four-pitch mix that includes a fastball that consistently hits...
A new Boyd embarks on second chapter with Tigers
DETROIT -- The voice, the optimism, the team-first mentality, the belief that his best baseball is ahead, it all sounded familiar as Matthew Boyd talked on a Zoom call with reporters about his return to the Tigers. For a minute, it was like he had never left. “I believe this...
Lots of top prospects to appear at Cubs Convention
CHICAGO -- During the final homestand of the season, the Cubs hosted a group of prospects at Wrigley Field before the arrival of the offseason. It was a chance for them to soak in the atmosphere of what could one day be their home ballpark. "We definitely go out on...
How does Correa's signing impact Crawford?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants had plenty of holes entering this offseason, but shortstop wasn’t necessarily one of them. Brandon Crawford was coming off a down year, but he played brilliant defense down the stretch, stoking optimism that he’d be able to return to form in 2023, the final year of the two-year, $32 million extension he signed in August '21.
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND -- The A’s spent the offseason assessing whether the market for Sean Murphy could fetch a return worthy of dealing away the prized catcher. They found that offer on Monday, in the form of a nine-player deal with the Braves and Brewers. Oakland dealt Murphy to the Braves,...
What is the Astros’ plan at catcher in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After showing interest in free-agent catcher Willson Contreras, who signed with the Cardinals, and A’s catcher Sean Murphy, who was traded to the Braves, and with Christian Vázquez agreeing to a deal with the Twins, the Astros appear to be content heading into 2023 with Martín Maldonado as their starting catcher once again. Prospects Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz will battle for playing time in a backup role.
Busy offseason making NL East even more of a beast
This is how much fun the National League East was last season: The Braves chased the Mets all the way across the summer and finally caught them at the end to win the division, even though both of them ended up winning 101 games. You know what happened after that. It was the Phillies who ended up making it to the World Series, where the whole world saw them give a great Astros team all it wanted.
With Correa off the board, how will Dansby's market shift?
ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson might not get his wish to remain with the Braves. But the Atlanta native could still end up quite satisfied while benefiting from the incredible riches showered upon some of the game’s other top shortstops this winter. When Carlos Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350...
Which pitcher could round out Twins' staff in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every offseason, it’s tough to avoid the chorus coming from all directions for the Twins to seek pitching -- but this winter might be the exception to that rule, given where the Minnesota roster currently stands.
With no more shift, look for this player to rake
On Sept. 25, Corey Seager stepped to the plate against Cleveland’s Aaron Civale, and laced a hard-hit line drive to right field at 108 mph off the bat. This particular combination of exit velocity and launch angle has been a hit nearly 90 percent of the time since 2015; throw in the fact that it was hit to short right field, and it had been a hit for pretty much the entirety of baseball history before the last decade.
No. 2 prospect eyes '23 White Sox roster spot
CHICAGO -- Anybody who has viewed Oscar Colas’ Instagram account over the past two months understands that the No. 2 White Sox prospect and No. 95 prospect overall, per MLB Pipeline, had very little down time after his breakout 2022 Minor League campaign. What was the reasoning for Colas’...
Syndergaard, Dodgers agree to 1-year, $13 million deal (source)
LOS ANGELES -- Finding starting pitching depth was the top priority for the Dodgers this offseason. They found some on Wednesday, signing right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million deal, multiple sources told MLB.com. The deal is not official and the club has not yet confirmed the move. After...
