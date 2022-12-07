Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Click2Houston.com
That’s a wrap! Best practices for wrapping holiday gifts
Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it!. That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best. Alton Dulaney is The...
Click2Houston.com
Happy Birthday, Rudi! North America’s oldest male orangutan turns 45
HOUSTON – Happy Birthday, Rudi Valentino!. The Houston Zoo’s male orangutan turned 45 on Thursday!. Rudi is the oldest male orangutan in North America, and also the zoo’s longest resident, arriving at the Houston Zoo back in 1978 when he was only two months old. On Thursday,...
Click2Houston.com
2 dead puppies found among severely neglected animals in Baytown; 13 dogs, 1 parrot rescued
BAYTOWN, Texas – Officials with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say two dead animals were found, and 13 others were rescued in Chambers County. According to the SPCA, the animals were near living in deplorable conditions with no food, water, or veterinary care near the 11000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s pretty gross’: Magnolia residents say they’ve been dealing with ongoing water issues for months
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Residents in one Magnolia community are fed up with their ongoing water issues. Back in August, KPRC 2 addressed high water bills many residents were having, but now nearly five months later, they have more problems they say are not getting resolved. “I have a daughter...
Click2Houston.com
Moody Gardens offering Winter Day Camps for kids
GALVESTON – The holiday break is right around the corner for local kids. Head on down to Moody Gardens, they have plenty of attractions that will appeal to kids of all ages. They’re also hosting day camps for school-aged kids. For more information or to register, visit MoodyGardens.org...
Click2Houston.com
City of Galveston accepting mortgage assistance applications for those who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19
GALVESTON, Texas – The City of Galveston is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for those who need help making their payments. According to a news release, applications are being accepted until Dec. 28. The program is created for households who have experienced financial hardship because of reduced income due to COVID-19.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: New Alief Community Center scheduled for grand opening in January
Host Khambrel Marshall talks to City of Houston Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, who says the new Alief community center could be a template for future community gathering places throughout the city. The fight against Alzheimer’s is far from over, according to Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association for Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Help raise service dogs for veterans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy...
Click2Houston.com
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report
HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
Click2Houston.com
Saltwater breezes on that massive porch: Historical Galveston mansion-turned-B&B on the market for $1.2M
GALVESTON, Texas – Fully furnished and located on three lots, the historical 1899 Schaefer Haus Mansion -- a currently functioning bed and breakfast in Galveston -- is for sale for $1,200,000. The six-bedroom, six full bathroom and one half bathroom home is on a massive, three-lot space in the...
Click2Houston.com
Parents share support for T.H. Rogers special needs program and HISD meeting
Concerned and upset parents of students in the Preparing Students for Independence program at T.H. Rogers spoke at Houston Independent School District’s monthly board meeting. Their concerns and frustrations are over the possibility the district would send students with severe multiple impairments to schools within their neighborhoods and the...
Click2Houston.com
MISSING PERSON: 22-year-old Veronyka Johnson last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old who they say was last seen in southwest Houston. According to police, Veronyka Johnson disappeared Lemon Ridge Lane and Dryad. Johnson was described as a Black woman, standing at 5′5″ tall, and 140-lbs.
Click2Houston.com
Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more
HOUSTON – Calling all auto sports fans!. The Nitro Extreme stunt show hits Texas City this weekend with monster trucks, race cars, dirt bikes, and more. This is a fun action-packed show the whole family will love, with cars balancing on their sides while spinning, rushing speed, wheelies, obstacles, and fire stunts.
Click2Houston.com
23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023
HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
Click2Houston.com
HPD homicides clearance rate rising, but families of unsolved homicides have questions
HOUSTON – Houston and homicides -- the two have been much more prevalent since 2020. A historic surge producing numbers not seen in nearly 30 years on the streets of Houston. However, as 2022 begins to close its final chapter, there is good news... The city is seeing fewer...
Click2Houston.com
Storms expected Saturday night
While the high pressure that has dominated our weather pattern all week is still in charge, an approaching cold front from the west will bring in some rain chances AND knock weekend highs back just a bit. Storms will roll through the Houston area early Sunday morning. Some may be strong to severe.
Click2Houston.com
Looking ahead to 2026: Houston-area representatives visit Qatar for behind-the-scenes look at the World Cup
The 2026 World Cup may be four years away, but several representatives from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. (including Houston), are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect. Harris County-Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke and NRG Park Assistant General Manager Lea Mastaglio, were among over 180 participants in...
Click2Houston.com
Conroe ISD expected to see huge jump in enrollment from 70K to 100K students by 2033
There is no doubt the suburbs of Houston are growing and Montgomery County is seeing some recent unprecedented growth. A newly released survey shows that Conroe ISD is expecting some unprecedented growth over the next decade. The school district has about 70,000 students and is expected to jump to nearly 100,000 in ten years.
Click2Houston.com
STRANGER DANGER: 2 Atascocita Middle School students approached by man during walk home from school, district says
HUMBLE, Texas – Humble Independent School District is warning parents after they say two Atascocita Middle School students were approached by a random man during their walk home from school. On Thursday, two sixth-grade students were walking home from school near the intersection of Atsca Woods and Rosebud Bend...
Click2Houston.com
Son of Galveston ISD teacher sentenced to 45 years in prison for stabbing his 61-year-old mother to death: DA
GALVESTON – A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his 61-year-old mother, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. Gregory Paul Hartnett Jr., 32, of Galveston, plead guilty in the stabbing the death of his mother, a long-time bilingual...
