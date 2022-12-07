BAYTOWN, Texas – Officials with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say two dead animals were found, and 13 others were rescued in Chambers County. According to the SPCA, the animals were near living in deplorable conditions with no food, water, or veterinary care near the 11000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown.

