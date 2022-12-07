ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

That’s a wrap! Best practices for wrapping holiday gifts

Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it!. That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best. Alton Dulaney is The...
HOUSTON, TX
Happy Birthday, Rudi! North America’s oldest male orangutan turns 45

HOUSTON – Happy Birthday, Rudi Valentino!. The Houston Zoo’s male orangutan turned 45 on Thursday!. Rudi is the oldest male orangutan in North America, and also the zoo’s longest resident, arriving at the Houston Zoo back in 1978 when he was only two months old. On Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Moody Gardens offering Winter Day Camps for kids

GALVESTON – The holiday break is right around the corner for local kids. Head on down to Moody Gardens, they have plenty of attractions that will appeal to kids of all ages. They’re also hosting day camps for school-aged kids. For more information or to register, visit MoodyGardens.org...
GALVESTON, TX
City of Galveston accepting mortgage assistance applications for those who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas – The City of Galveston is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for those who need help making their payments. According to a news release, applications are being accepted until Dec. 28. The program is created for households who have experienced financial hardship because of reduced income due to COVID-19.
GALVESTON, TX
Help raise service dogs for veterans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Past and present members of our military and first responders make it their mission to keep our communities and country safe. A program that helps our heroes with disabilities maintain their independence safely is looking for help. National non-profit America’s VetDogs is looking for puppy...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Pocket knife found on aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago, officials report

HOUSTON – An aircraft traveling from Houston to Chicago was delayed after a passenger reportedly found a knife onboard. Officials from the Houston Airport Systems say after passengers boarded the United Airlines flight on Saturday morning, someone claimed to have found the pocketknife which had possibly been located under their seat.
HOUSTON, TX
Parents share support for T.H. Rogers special needs program and HISD meeting

Concerned and upset parents of students in the Preparing Students for Independence program at T.H. Rogers spoke at Houston Independent School District’s monthly board meeting. Their concerns and frustrations are over the possibility the district would send students with severe multiple impairments to schools within their neighborhoods and the...
HOUSTON, TX
23 of the most anticipated concerts coming to Houston in 2023

HOUSTON – The upcoming calendar year is jam-packed with concerts by emerging artists (Keshi, Ashe), beloved bands (Muse, Paramore, The Killers), pop sensations (Pink, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and living legends (Bruce Springsteen, Lyle Lovett, Santana). Mark your calendars music junkies, here are 23 of the biggest artists bringing their tours to the Houston area in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Storms expected Saturday night

While the high pressure that has dominated our weather pattern all week is still in charge, an approaching cold front from the west will bring in some rain chances AND knock weekend highs back just a bit. Storms will roll through the Houston area early Sunday morning. Some may be strong to severe.
HOUSTON, TX

