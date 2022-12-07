Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
IDTechEx surveys chemical recycling landscape
The chemical recycling of plastic scrap is gaining momentum, according to United Kingdom-based consultancy IDTechEx. In the article below, IDTechEx explores the early stage technologies for chemical recycling and assesses the players and likely commercial impact. For an in-depth analysis of the chemical recycling market, readers can consider the new IDTechEx market report “Chemical Recycling and Dissolution of Plastics 2023-2033.”
wastetodaymagazine.com
Starlinger plastics reprocessing system on the job in Turkey
A plastics reprocessing line provided by Austria-based Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft m.b.H. has been up and running since this September at a recycling facility in Basiskele, Turkey, operated by the Tanrikulu Group of Companies. The system features Starlinger’s high-vacuum degassing unit, the recoSTAR 215 C-VAC, which has a production capacity...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
‘It felt like my lungs were being squeezed’: Child worker recounts horror of plastic waste recycling plant
A former child worker has spoken out about the lingering health impact of working at a plastic recycling plant in Turkey – where EU states send nearly 500 metric tonnes of waste each year.The waste picker, now 20, from the city of Adana in Turkey, told Human Rights Watch (HRW): “When I inhaled, it would feel like my lungs were squeezed and under pressure.“I stopped working there two months ago, but I still have a problem with breathing.”Plastic waste is shredded, washed, melted at high temperatures, and then turned into pellets in the recycling process. This process emits air...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Recycling Today
Council of the Great Lakes Region releases plan to reduce plastic waste
The Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR), Ottawa, Ontario, has released its Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, a five-year plan creating a roadmap for a future without plastic waste. The plan was developed as part of its Great Lakes Initiative with research and advice from Resource Recycling Systems...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
Carbios Hosts World’s First PET Biorecycling Summit with Bertrand Piccard, Initiator and Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, as Keynote Speaker
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005776/en/ Bertrand Piccard, Initiator and Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, as Keynote Speaker at the First World PET Biorecycling Summit organised by Carbios
demolitionandrecycling.media
What demolition and recycling equipment was on show at Bauma 2022?
Despite reduced visitor numbers, Messe München declared itself ‘thrilled’ with the outcome of the 2022 edition of Bauma in its unfamiliar October slot. And there were lots of reasons for the exhibitors to be positive as well. Bauma organiser Messe München said more than 495,000 visitors attended...
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
BBC
Batteries linked to hundreds of waste fires
Batteries thrown in household rubbish bins cause about 700 fires every year in dustcarts and waste-processing centres, local authorities say. Lithium-ion batteries can explode if damaged or crushed. The Environmental Services Association says resulting fires cost fire services and waste operators some £158m a year. Non-profit organisation Material Focus,...
Recycling Today
US proposes carbon emissions-based steel, aluminum tariffs
According to a report from Reuters, U.S. officials are considering levying tariffs on steel and aluminum based on how much carbon the producing country's industries emit. Reuters cites two people familiar with the plan, which is an attempt to address climate change and "dirty" metals made in China and elsewhere.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ship-technology.com
Leading ESG consultants and sustainability advisers for the shipping industry
The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the…. The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is an emerging trend worldwide to evaluate shipping companies. Environment, the first component of ESG, is one of the most important indicators of sustainability and is directly linked to management practices of maritime operations.
wasteadvantagemag.com
ACE Green Recycling Signs Inter-Continental Offtake Agreement with Glencore
ACE Green Recycling (ACE), a global recycling technology and supply chain platform, and Glencore plc, one of the world’s largest natural resources companies and a leading producer and recycler of metals for the production of batteries, today announced they will enter a long-term supply agreement for recycled lead as well as key battery metal based end products from recycled lithium-ion batteries. This strategic partnership will help create a circular supply chain on a global scale for these high-demand materials, while reducing their environmental footprint.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Continental tracks rubber supply chain to verify responsible sourcing
KORBACH, Germany (BRAIN) — Continental Tires teamed with a digital tracking platform to develop a technology to verify the origin of responsibly sourced natural rubber at every stage of the supply chain leading to the customer. Security Matters, the tracking platform developer, specializes in digital tracking by using unalterable...
Primark Provides Update 1 Year Into New Sustainability Strategy
Primark says it’s building the “right foundations” for its one-year-old sustainability strategy, Primark Cares. In its second sustainability and ethics progress report, the Associated British Foods-owned company shares how pilots and new processes have led to wins both big and small in the past 12 months across the strategy’s three pillars: product, planet and people. “To provide focus, we set deliberately stretching targets reaching to 2030,” said Lynne Walker, Primark Cares director. “We’ve spent the last year investing in and growing our expert teams, collaborating in new ways within our own business and also with suppliers and partners to support our...
Does Recycling Work? For Plastic, Studies Suggest It’s a Myth
On trash night in America, recycling is a standard ritual, as common as saying the Pledge of Allegiance or standing for the national anthem. Everyone knows to sort their cardboard, glass, paper and plastics for recycling collection. But a new study by Greenpeace, and reporting in the Boston Globe, suggests that recycling plastic is a “myth” and raises a major question about the future: does recycling work?
informedinfrastructure.com
New technology enables real-time carbon monitoring
Innovation gives customers clear, accurate audit trail for emissions regulations. Mammoet has developed a new technology platform that reports emissions data from heavy lifting equipment in real time. The system allows customers to accurately predict and monitor carbon output arising from large heavy lifting and transport projects. Project planners looking...
