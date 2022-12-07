A former child worker has spoken out about the lingering health impact of working at a plastic recycling plant in Turkey – where EU states send nearly 500 metric tonnes of waste each year.The waste picker, now 20, from the city of Adana in Turkey, told Human Rights Watch (HRW): “When I inhaled, it would feel like my lungs were squeezed and under pressure.“I stopped working there two months ago, but I still have a problem with breathing.”Plastic waste is shredded, washed, melted at high temperatures, and then turned into pellets in the recycling process. This process emits air...

9 DAYS AGO