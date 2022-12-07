Read full article on original website
Monica Rocha
3d ago
I have to see a pain specialist monthly in order to receive my prescription and random drug test to make sure I'm taking them
Reply(1)
6
Scrotie Mcboogerballs
3d ago
They should let your regular doctor prescribe the medication for treatment
Reply(3)
13
Related
MedicalXpress
A safer opioid? Scientists are onto something
Sodium may hold the key for scientists to develop opioids or other drugs with far fewer side effects. In a study published Wednesday by Nature, scientists from USC, Washington University in St. Louis and Stanford University have demonstrated that by chemically linking fentanyl to the sodium pockets that exist within nerve cell receptors, they could block the drug's harmful side effects and still reduce pain.
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
How to Reverse an Overdose From Tranq, the Lethal Drug Spreading in the US
A cocktail of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine known as “tranq” is keeping drug users heavily sedated for longer, prompting people working on the front lines of the crisis to revamp their responses to overdoses, as the drug spreads across the U.S. Tranq, also known as tranq...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US
After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
KTLA.com
Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes
Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
Drug Cartel Operative Claims Rainbow Fentanyl Was Not Created To ‘Make Kids Addicts’
A Mexican drug cartel is not making rainbow fentanyl to addict kids, an operative told Insider. A Sinaloa cartel operative says that the invention of rainbow fentanyl is to warn adult users that the pill they’re about to consume contains fentanyl, according to Insider. The new candy-colored
Brain-eating amoeba infections keep spreading to new areas across the US
The brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri was found in an Iowa lake and a Nebraska river for the first time this year, after two swimmers died.
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
chulavistatoday.com
DEA warns 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced couterfeit prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of Fentanyl
The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration’s testing laboratory revealed more than half of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022 contained a potentially fatal dose. Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. The DEA...
Gizmodo
A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.
An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
ABC News
Dad shares warning after 10-month-old treated for possible fentanyl exposure at park
A California father is speaking out after one of his twin boys was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after playing at a popular San Francisco park. Ivan Matkovic, 35, told "Good Morning America" the ordeal has been a shock to his family and to his sons' nanny, who was watching the 10-month-old boys on Tuesday afternoon when the incident unfolded.
Comments / 9