nbcboston.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester
Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan. At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a...
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash in Tewksbury
A pedestrian was flown to a Boston-area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Police responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries. A medical helicopter took the victim to a trauma center in the Boston...
nbcboston.com
Millbury School Bus Driver Has Students Run Errand at Convenience Store, Officials Say
A bus driver dropped two sixth graders to run an errand for him at a convenience store Thursday morning in Millbury, Massachusetts, then picked them up and brought them to school, officials said. The incident has prompted investigations from Millbury Public Schools -- which said the driver is no longer...
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Charges Against Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.
nbcboston.com
Teen Learning to Walk Again as Police Seek to Charge 85-Year-Old in Acton Hit-And-Run
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman from Maynard in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for...
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Foxboro Crash That Temporarily Closed Part of Route 140 in Both Directions
A woman is dead following a serious crash involving two cars in Foxboro that temporarily closed part of Route 140 in both directions Saturday evening, officials announced. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says Olga Perry died in the crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV
The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to a recent aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Deckard Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a 68-year-old woman who said she was attending to belongings in the rear area of her SUV when an unknown man approached her and offered assistance.
nbcboston.com
Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown
A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said. Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.
nbcboston.com
Crane Worker Dies at South Boston Terminal
A Massachusetts man died Friday after he fell from a platform while servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, state police said. The 58-year-old Methuen resident was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, police said. Just...
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash
A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway. The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston...
nbcboston.com
Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail
A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
nbcboston.com
‘Troubling Discovery': Fentanyl Found Inside Revere High School Classroom
A powdery substance found in a Revere High School classroom contained fentanyl, prompting a police investigation and action by district administration. The superintendent says Revere police have sent the powdery substance to the state lab for testing to confirm it’s fentanyl and see what else the baggie might contain. Police will conduct sweeps of the building in the coming weeks to look out for the presence of drugs, officials said, reminding that all drugs are illegal in school and on school grounds.
nbcboston.com
Nashua Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Hurt 3 Pedestrians
A 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left three pedestrians hurt, according to the city's police department. Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a $1,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Nashua...
nbcboston.com
Amazon Driver Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
nbcboston.com
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
nbcboston.com
‘Everything They Do Is Love': Nurse, Hospital Praise Baby Goats' Therapeutic Traits
On this, there is no reason to kid — Adriana Lopes is right at home with her four pet goats. Lopes, an emergency room nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, Massachusetts, is touting the animals' stress-relieving qualities. "Goats were never in my future vision in life," she said.
nbcboston.com
Teachers in Medford Plan Stand Outs Friday
Teachers in Medford, Massachusetts demonstrated outside of every school in the district before classes began Friday morning. The President of the Medford Teachers Association Charlene Douglas said the stand outs were in response to the vote of no confidence on Monday. The association said they have gone more than 500 days without a new contract.
nbcboston.com
Quincy Driver Accused in Racist Attack Released Under House Arrest
A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, accused of hitting another man twice with his car, and yelling at him to "go back to China," was released to home confinement after a dangerousness hearing Thursday. John Sullivan, 77, is facing several charges in the racist attack, including a civil rights violation, two...
