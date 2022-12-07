Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
Man with knife causes evacuation at EHT Walmart
An Ocean County man was arrested Saturday, after he was found with a knife at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township and refused police commands. David Brennan, 32, was seen in the electronics section of the township Walmart with a knife at about 2:40 p.m., Lt. Steve Slusarski said. An...
Send Noods! Wildwood, NJ, Police Seek ID of Man Wearing Unique Shirt
Like, "send nudes" if you are being a creepy person on the internet. But this guy would apparently rather have noodles. Anyway, the Wildwood Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a theft investigation. Wildwood police are seeking the identity of a man as part...
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
fox29.com
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
Just Do It: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Guy in Nike Hoodie
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is always the case, details have not been released. All we know is that it is part of an "ongoing investigation." No specific information about the mysterious man in the photo was released but he...
Atlantic City car stop leads to gun, drugs and two arrests
An Atlantic City couple were arrested after police allegedly found drugs and a handgun Thursday. Police were patrolling Texas Avenue when the saw Hameed Farmer make several traffic violations, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The stop began in the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue, but Farmer then fled west, eventually stopping...
fox29.com
Police: Group sought in fatal shooting of man in Northeast Philadelphia, $20k reward offered
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, the deadly shooting took place on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on November 27 at...
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
3 men charged in Atlantic City, NJ homicide, 1 suspect on the loose
ATLANTIC CITY — Three men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing resident in October, and one of the suspects is still on the loose. Rahmir Bethea, 33, of Atlantic City; Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, of Atlantic City; and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, were all charged in October with conspiracy to murder, and then charged additionally on Dec. 7 with the murder of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
Who Stole Catalytic Converters From School Buses Parked in Gloucester Twp., NJ, Lot?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
Woman Who Died With Support Dog in Galloway Twp., NJ, Condo Fire Identified
A woman who died in a fire in her Galloway Township condo development has been identified. Terri Holcombe, 53, died early on October 29th with her emotional support dog, Frauline, in a fire that swept through the Apache Court Apartments. Galloway Township Police have said that the woman's remains were...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
22-year-old Man Found Shot to Death Friday Morning in Glassboro, NJ
Authorities in Glassboro say a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in a home early Friday morning. WTXF-TV reports officers were called to the 200 block of University Blvd. just after 1 AM for a report of gunshots. Police say Travon A. Barker-Bordley of Glassboro was found fatally shot...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man
Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Longtime Cherry Hill police officer retires after 24 years
Lt. John Moyer spent his last day with the Cherry Hill police earlier this month, the end of 24 years with the department. Though policing wasn’t something he had aspired to do as a child, the career was suggested to him after he excelled as a corrections officer in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
Atlantic City man arrested after barricading inside bedroom, fleeing
Corey CornishPhoto byN.J. Department of Corrections. A suspect in a domestic disturbance was arrested about 40 minutes after barricading himself inside a bedroom and fleeing police.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5