Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City car stop leads to gun, drugs and two arrests

An Atlantic City couple were arrested after police allegedly found drugs and a handgun Thursday. Police were patrolling Texas Avenue when the saw Hameed Farmer make several traffic violations, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The stop began in the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue, but Farmer then fled west, eventually stopping...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

3 men charged in Atlantic City, NJ homicide, 1 suspect on the loose

ATLANTIC CITY — Three men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing resident in October, and one of the suspects is still on the loose. Rahmir Bethea, 33, of Atlantic City; Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, of Atlantic City; and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, were all charged in October with conspiracy to murder, and then charged additionally on Dec. 7 with the murder of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Who Stole Catalytic Converters From School Buses Parked in Gloucester Twp., NJ, Lot?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
GLASSBORO, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW: D’ANDRE GREEN

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit, Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to each open case.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
