wrestletalk.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops, Key Demo Rating Rises For December 7 Episode
The viewership figure and demo rating for Wednesday’s (December 7) edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers. This is down from the November 30 edition that drew 870,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s show scored 0.29...
411mania.com
WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Rise for Return to FOX
– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s live edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown was back on the regular FOX Network this week after last week’s show aired on FS1 due to the PAC-12 football championship airing on FOX. Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged...
nodq.com
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
411mania.com
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Johnny Gargano Announced For Dark Match After Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano will compete tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. Gargano returned to WWE in August of this year after his contract with WWE NXT expired last December. According to a report by Pwinsider, Gargano will team with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE Tag...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Kurt Angle and Ricochet Show Mutual Respect To Each Other, More
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.10.22. -We start with Megan Morant backstage at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. She tells us the guests tonight are Hit Row, Teegan Nox and Liv Morgan, and Kurt Angle/Ricochet. So, a new format?. -Show intro!. -Nope, just a new intro as now...
411mania.com
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Set For January 10
During tonight’s NXT Deadline, WWE announced that the next NXT special event, New Year’s Evil, will happen on January 10, 2023. This will be a special episode of NXT instead of a premium live event. This will be the third event with his name overall.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
PWMania
Johnny Gargano Scheduled For Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is making his way to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is promoting a dark main event featuring Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The following has been announced for Friday’s episode of SmackDown: Shayna Baszler...
WWE creative working on plans for Charlotte Flair's return
Charlotte has been off TV since losing the SmackDown Women's title this May.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
411mania.com
WWE News: Triple H Meets Up With Bad Bunny in LA, Top 5 OMG Moments of 2022, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H met with Bad Bunny while he was in LA. He wrote, “@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife” You can check out that tweet below.
411mania.com
Special Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation Airing Tomorrow
AEW is set to air a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tomorrow. The company has announced that the episode will air at 1 PM ET and will feature the following matches:
411mania.com
AEW News: Reason Why William Regal Segment Was Pre-Taped, Dynamite Broadcast Issue For Spectrum Users Last Night, Highlights From Dynamite
– PWInsider reports that the reason AEW pre-taped last night’s interview with William Regal (in addition to storyline purposes) is because Regal wasn’t available. He planned a trip to the UK and wouldn’t be back in time for another live appearance. – PWInsider also notes that there...
411mania.com
Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution
AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase...
411mania.com
TNT & TBS Head Exits Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Restructuring
The head of TNT and TBS among other networks has left Warner Bros. Discovery in the latest round of restructuring-related cuts. Deadline reports that Nancy Daniels, who oversaw the Turner networks and several Discovery channels, is one of two executives who have exited the company today alongside HGTV and Food Network head Jane Latman.
John Cena to make WWE return on final SmackDown of 2022
It will be Cena's second appearance on WWE TV in 2022.
411mania.com
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
