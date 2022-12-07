ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops, Key Demo Rating Rises For December 7 Episode

The viewership figure and demo rating for Wednesday’s (December 7) edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers. This is down from the November 30 edition that drew 870,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s show scored 0.29...
WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Rise for Return to FOX

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s live edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown was back on the regular FOX Network this week after last week’s show aired on FS1 due to the PAC-12 football championship airing on FOX. Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged...
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE

As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE Smackdown With Kurt Angle

Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown alongside Kurt Angle. TOnight’s show saw the WWE NIL signee appear alongside Angle in segments before and during his birthday celebration that served as the main event segment. The celebration saw Angle confronted by Alpha Academy, which led to Steveson bring out a milk truck. Alpha Academy received a milk bath from Angle to end the show.
Johnny Gargano Announced For Dark Match After Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano will compete tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. Gargano returned to WWE in August of this year after his contract with WWE NXT expired last December. According to a report by Pwinsider, Gargano will team with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE Tag...
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Set For January 10

During tonight’s NXT Deadline, WWE announced that the next NXT special event, New Year’s Evil, will happen on January 10, 2023. This will be a special episode of NXT instead of a premium live event. This will be the third event with his name overall.
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results

PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance

For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase...
TNT & TBS Head Exits Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Restructuring

The head of TNT and TBS among other networks has left Warner Bros. Discovery in the latest round of restructuring-related cuts. Deadline reports that Nancy Daniels, who oversaw the Turner networks and several Discovery channels, is one of two executives who have exited the company today alongside HGTV and Food Network head Jane Latman.
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board

Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched

PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.

