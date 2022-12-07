Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Library has gingerbread fun in December
The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, is hosting gingerbread fun for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The “disguise a gingerbread” contest is in the library lobby. This project uses brown kraft paper, not actual gingerbread. Project and judging will be due, Thursday, December 15. For...
nodawaynews.com
Fish Fry is in Elmo
The Elmo Fish Fry is being served from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, December 10 at the Elmo Community Building. The menu is fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drinks. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and up; $5 for children 11 and under. Proceeds go to community service projects.
nodawaynews.com
Christmas Card Tour starts at Laura Street Baptist Church
The second annual Maryville Christmas Card Tour starts Saturday, December 10 and runs through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Sponsored by the Laura Street Baptist Church, there is a map and a scavenger hunt information available at the church. Completed hunts can be returned to the church office for a prize.
nodawaynews.com
Dr. Scott Bell
Dr. Richard Scott Bell, 50, Maryville, died Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in 1972 in Sedalia to Karen Ritchey Bell and Gregory Bell. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in geological engineering and an master of science in computer science, both from the University of Missouri – Rolla, now known as Missouri University of Science and Technology, and a PhD in computer science from Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville boys fall short in Savannah tournament
The Maryville Spoofhounds Boys Basketball Team lost 55 – 51 against Hogan Prep in the championship game of the Savannah Tournament on December 3. It was a close game throughout, as both teams struggled to gain any sort of substantial lead. Caden Stoecklein led the way for the Spoofhounds, scoring 21 points and adding four assists and three steals. Derek Quinlin scored 13 points with three assists, while Keaton Stone added eight points of his own.
nodawaynews.com
Clinton Durham
Clinton L. Durham, 86, Ravenwood, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville. He was born September 28, 1936, in Warsaw, to Hubert and Thelma Byrum Durham. He was a graduate of Warsaw High School. On June 21, 1958, he married Merilyn S. Reynolds in Maryville. They were married...
kmaland.com
North Andrew's Ecker navigates through personal tragedy, earns KMAland Missouri Player of the Year
(Rosendale) -- As the clock wound down, Hayden Ecker was all smiles. A four-month stretch with more adversity than any teenager should deal with had a silver lining: a state championship. The story of the 2022 KMAland Missouri Football Player of the Year extends beyond the remarkable runs Ecker entertained...
nodawaynews.com
An update provided by Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel
VF Anderson Builders, Inc. continues to pour concrete curbs and driveways on the west side of the roadway as temperatures allow. As the contractor works north toward the intersection of South Avenue lane widths may be temporarily adjusted or certain areas may be barricaded with traffic cones to allow additional working room for equipment. Please reduce speeds and drive carefully through this section for the safety of crews and each other.
northwestmoinfo.com
NWMSU Board Approves Demolition of Two Former Residence Halls
Northwest Missouri State University will demolish two former residence halls on campus. Reports say the NWMSU Board of Regents Thursday approved the demolition of Phillips Hall and North Complex on the Maryville campus. The university also plans to renovate South Complex. Northwest Missouri State projects the demolition to cost around...
nodawaynews.com
December 6, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville business owners attend national convention
Dakota and Jim Beemer, owners of Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, traveled to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) 22 in Las Vegas, NV. Two of the Beemer’s customers’ vehicles were placed in the Liberty Forged Wheels booth. Dakota is shown with the two builds in the photo. Tyler Little, owner of a 2017 Ford F350, from the Kansas City area and the other customer, Josh Peterson, owner of the 22 Polaris Ranger Northstar, from Iowa, joined the Beemers. The Beemers looked at new equipment and met with current vendors the Maryville firm deals with on a day-to-day basis. “We also met with a few new customers and sealed the deal on a few more builds in the near future,” noted Dakota.
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway Valley teams play in PVI 1st place games
Both the girls and boys Nodaway Valley Thunder Basketball Teams were able to play in the first place games of the Platte Valley Invitational at Bearcat Arena December 2. The boys came away with the first place trophy, beating Stewartsville/Osborn 53 – 46. The Thunder were in command throughout, but the WildCards were able to provide a scare late, coming back to make it a close game before Nodaway Valley pulled away. Thunder’s Head Coach Shawn Emerson knows the importance of this victory and seeing his team lift that trophy.
bethanyclipper.com
Gilliland pleads guilty in death of Trammell
Bethany, MO: Travis Gilliland, 42, of Ridgeway, who was scheduled to go on trial this week in the shooting of Lynn Trammell, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree on Dec. 1 in Harrison County Circuit Court. How useful was this post?. Click on...
kmaland.com
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Sturgeon of Maitland, was traveling eastbound on 275th Street just southeast of Maryville around 11:40 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to travel north on Ivory Road and lost control. Authorities say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top off the east side of Ivory Road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mount Ayr Felon Arrested for Possession of Bomb
MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Hannah M. Sturgeon, 20, Maitland, was eastbound on 275th Street at Ivory Road just southeast of Maryville. The driver failed to negotiate...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
mycameronnews.com
Contractors begin work on $43 million, 25-mile water pipeline to Cameron
An issue plaguing Cameron since its founding may finally have a resolution following the installation of a $43 million, 25-mile water pipe line set to complete construction in 2024. Last week contractors laid the first link of pipe as part of what USDA officials considering the group’s largest rural Missouri...
mycameronnews.com
Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child
A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
