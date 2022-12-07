Read full article on original website
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system. Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: What Happens To The Homeless Cleared From San Jose’S Largest Camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the "Field of Dreams," the baseball field at the...
sfstandard.com
SF Teachers Wear Triple Shirts in ‘Freezing’ College Classrooms
“I’m wearing winter clothes like there’s snow,” said Melissa McPeters, a literature teacher at SF City College’s Mission Campus on Wednesday. “I’ve been wearing wool socks, furry shoes and triple shirts. My feet were freezing.”. McPeters is not alone in her frosty woes. Teachers...
thendbcatalyst.com
NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area
An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
sfstandard.com
Protests Erupt Over City College Moving English Classes for Immigrants
Plans to relocate some English classes for immigrants in San Francisco have sparked protests by students who say the longer commute would make class harder to attend—and that could hurt enrollment. Immigrants flock to the English as a Second Language program at City College of San Francisco, which offers...
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco
Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
NBC Bay Area
Los Gatos High Gets Major Meal Upgrade After Hiring Private Chef Consultant
Students at a South Bay school district got a major meal upgrade. Food at Los Gatos High School is so good, that it’s now spreading to the entire district. "The food was all of the sudden transformed from heat and serve pre-packaged food, to cook from scratch, healthy, locally sourced food,” said Kristi Grasty, assistant principal at Los Gatos High.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
As San Jose clears massive homeless encampment, housing remains uncertain
It was once one of the largest homeless encampments in the Bay Area. Now, San Jose is entering the final months of a lengthy process to clear it out.
KQED
SF Pilot That Offers $100 a Day to Some Jurors Is Bearing Fruit. Here's Why
A pilot program launched in March in San Francisco Superior Court that pays jurors with lower to moderate incomes $100 a day for their service in criminal trials has begun to see positive results. San Francisco's “Be the Jury (PDF)” program is the first of its kind in California and...
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
Richmond's Butt dynasty put on hold after controversial tiebreaker
The results of the tiebreaker could potentially mean that, for the first time this century, there will not be a Butt in City of Richmond leadership.
S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’
Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
forkast.news
Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year
The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
