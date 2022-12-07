ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily 12-07-22 Employees at prestigious SF high school hold mass 'sickout'

An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three San Francisco schools did the same. Educators at Lowell High School — the largest school in the city and the subject of much debate over its merit-based admissions system — say they keep dealing with the same debilitating quality-of-life issues as a result of the district's $14 million chronically plagued payroll system.  Since the start of the year, teachers haven't been paid for months at a time, they've been paid incorrect amounts, they've been overtaxed, and have experienced lapses in health care coverage, said two Lowell teachers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

NDB students share their favorite restaurants in the Bay Area

An amazing aspect of the Bay Area is the robust, top-quality restaurants it has to offer. Many of which cannot be found elsewhere in the nation, with food ranging from different types of cultures and cuisines. Students who pursue finding great restaurants at NDB told the Catalyst what their favorite...
thendbcatalyst.com

Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Los Gatos High Gets Major Meal Upgrade After Hiring Private Chef Consultant

Students at a South Bay school district got a major meal upgrade. Food at Los Gatos High School is so good, that it’s now spreading to the entire district. "The food was all of the sudden transformed from heat and serve pre-packaged food, to cook from scratch, healthy, locally sourced food,” said Kristi Grasty, assistant principal at Los Gatos High.
LOS GATOS, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home

SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’

Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
forkast.news

Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year

The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard. Fast facts. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph...
STANFORD, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA

