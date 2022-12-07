Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Airport To Use For a Disney World Trip
But, now you have to figure out how to get there. You’ve decided that flying is your best option, but the choices don’t stop there. Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, and there are two major airport options you can choose from — but which one is the best? We’re breaking it down so you know which option is best for you!
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Our own Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth’s Reindeer Run Presented by AdventHealth for Children, returns Saturday at 7:15 a.m. at SeaWorld Orlando. Click here for more information.
westorlandonews.com
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Announces Total Raised for Charity
Visit Orlando announced a substantial donation of $186,805 raised through Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining for local organizations that support workforce development and create employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Central Florida. Now in its 17th year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining showcases some of Orlando’s best restaurants, including MICHELIN...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Event You Don’t Want to MISS This Holiday Season
There’s so much to do in Orlando during the holiday season — at Disney World alone, there are gingerbread displays, holiday snacks, a Christmas Tree Stroll, and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. But you should make room in your holiday itinerary for something else in the area,...
orangeobserver.com
Disney project will add more than 1,300 units
Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
allears.net
Experience a Night of a MILLION Lights in Orlando This Holiday Season
Give Kids The World’s Night of a Million Lights is returning for its third year. From now through January 1st, 2023, you can experience millions of lights, beautiful displays, family activities, and more at Island H2O Water Park. Nightly entertainment at the Night of A Million Lights also includes...
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
Locally-Owned and Operated Coffee Shop to Debut in Ocoee
"We figured this area could use something a little different than the chains that are already here.”
mynews13.com
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
Jaws Jumbo Burgers to Make Q2 2023 Orlando Debut
"Our team recently visited Universal City Walk and Universal Studios in search of exciting food concepts. To our disappointment, we noticed there were no restaurants or food attractions that paid tribute to Universal’s classic, blockbuster JAWS. That was the moment we decided to open Jaws Jumbo Burgers restaurant, located 5 minutes from Universal Studios.”
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
click orlando
Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years ago was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services. The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog...
fox35orlando.com
13 strangers rent van together, go viral after canceled flight leaves them stranded
A group of strangers left stranded at a Florida airport banded together for a road trip they’ll never forget - and they went viral along the way. Video from Alanah Story tells the story of 13 people whose Frontier Airlines flight was canceled in Orlando on Dec. 4. The flight was delayed twice before it was eventually canceled. As passengers lined up at the ticket counter, a few of them had the idea to rent a van and ride back together.
