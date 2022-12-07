ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Yardbarker

Blues’ Thomas, Kyrou Living up to Big Contracts

After a slow start to the season for newly-extended St. Louis Blues stars Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, the young duo is starting to turn the corner and proving that they were worth the eight-year $65 million contract they signed in the offseason. The Blues put their future stock in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

New York Rangers: 3 Takeaways From Win Over Golden Knights – 12/7/22

After a thrilling and much-needed victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the New York Rangers followed it up with a 5-1 win over the NHL’s top team in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights. Head coach Gerard Gallant’s group used a similar script against the Golden Knights, playing well in the first period before a bad second turned things on their head. But a massive outburst in the third period sealed the win for the Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Blues 5-2 Loss to the Jets – 12/8/22

The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets met for the second time this season in a Thursday night matchup. Due to injury, the Blues were without forward Pavel Buchnevich and defenseman Torey Krug for the second straight game as the team looked to even its season record against Winnipeg at one game a piece.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

