The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades
The Journal Printing Co. building.Photo byCatfilmnoir aka Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On July 14, 2011, the Journal Printing Company Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as the Dockery Building and it's a historic commercial building in Kirksville, Missouri of Adair County.
mycameronnews.com
Contractors begin work on $43 million, 25-mile water pipeline to Cameron
An issue plaguing Cameron since its founding may finally have a resolution following the installation of a $43 million, 25-mile water pipe line set to complete construction in 2024. Last week contractors laid the first link of pipe as part of what USDA officials considering the group’s largest rural Missouri...
MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
100 year old Carrollton woman sells farm after working it for over 90 years
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand, and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
kttn.com
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
nemonews.net
Blue Room in Edina Destroyed by Fire
Edina, MO – Thursday, December 8, 2022 – The community of Knox County is reeling after a devastating fire destroyed the Blue Room restaurant and bar in Edina. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the fire at approximately 2:52 a.m., according to Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop. The Blue...
kchi.com
Four Booked For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
KOMU
Howard County building destroyed in fire
HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
nodawaynews.com
Clinton Durham
Clinton L. Durham, 86, Ravenwood, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville. He was born September 28, 1936, in Warsaw, to Hubert and Thelma Byrum Durham. He was a graduate of Warsaw High School. On June 21, 1958, he married Merilyn S. Reynolds in Maryville. They were married...
kchi.com
Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County
A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
kjluradio.com
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mount Ayr Felon Arrested for Possession of Bomb
MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.
kttn.com
Woman facing murder charge in Livingston County has jury trial scheduled for May 15th in Clinton County
A jury trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a woman charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a hospital patient in Chillicothe. The trial for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is set for May 15th through 19th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 4th. Hall’s motion to disqualify the prosecutor was heard and overruled.
KMZU
Hale driver injured ni Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- A driver from Hale is treated for minor injuries after crashing his car in Chariton County Friday night. Emergency personnel responded to the one vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on northbound Sacagawea Road, two miles East of Brunswick. The highway patrol report says Jeffrey Huffmon, 51, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man in Court Today on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe Stoner will appear in Livingston County Court today on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Chillicothe Police arrested William Earl Stoner. He now faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that...
kchi.com
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Brookfield man facing two counts of child molestation sentenced on December 6th
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty in Linn County in October to two felony counts of first-degree child molestation was sentenced on December 6th. Will Hoskins was sentenced on each count to 10 years in the Division of Adult Institutions to run consecutively with each other. The execution was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years. A third count of felony first-degree child molestation was dismissed in October.
