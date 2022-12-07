MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.

