ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Feds allege Kansas City man helped 2 inmates escape from Cass County Jail

By KSHB 41 News Staff
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ME3a6_0jax0VFJ00

Federal prosecutors allege a Kansas City, Missouri, man helped two inmates escape Monday from the Cass County Jail.

Trevor Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, "forcibly escaped" the jail around 10:22 p.m. on Monday and have yet to be captured.

Steven Lydell Williams Sr., 64, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in helping Sparks and Martinez's escape.

Williams has been charged with aiding or assisting escape from confinement, a Class D felony. Both Sparks and Perez-Martinez face one count of escape from confinement, a Class D felony, according to a U.S. District Court criminal complaint.

Williams, Spark and Perez-Martinez could face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charges announced Wednesday.

Investigators reviewed Sparks' phone records from jail, which included a call with Williams in the hours before the escape.

Sparks told Williams in a call around 8 p.m. to wait for him and Martinez at a convenience store located in the 1900 block of West Mechanic Street in Harrisonville.

During a call shortly after 9 p.m., Sparks told Williams to park at a diesel pump at the gas station and not to leave until "they" get there.

Sparks told Williams he and Martinez would arrive between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m., but that Williams should wait even if they've yet to arrive by 10:45 p.m.

Before the escape, Williams told Spark that he'd be in a "white 30."

Investigators uncovered surveillance that showed a white SUV pull in to the convenience store parking lot and park near the diesel pumps. The video didn't show anyone enter or exit the vehicle before it pulled away at 10:31 p.m.

When Williams was arrested shortly before noon Tuesday morning, he was driving a 2001 Mercedes Benz SUV, which matched the vehicle seen at the Casey's.

Sparks and Martinez were later seen with Williams at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Citadel Drive in KCMO. The residence is connected to Williams.

The trio left Williams' apartment at 12:37 a.m., but Williams returned without Sparks and Perez-Martinez.

Williams told investigators that he bought methamphetamine from Sparks. He also said that he gave Sparks access to a garage at a separate location, where Sparks allegedly stored a Black Dodge Challenger with a body inside in August 2018.

Williams previously told investigators that he wasn't an accomplice of Sparks, who was convicted for running a violent, multi-million dollar meth ring linked to two murders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
933kwto.com

FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates

The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
ATCHISON, KS
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store

A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy