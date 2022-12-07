Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died
Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Mother of Singer Nona Gaye and Second Wife of Marvin Gaye, Passes Away at 66
The second wife of legendary singer Marvin Gaye has recently passed away at the age of 66. According to uDiscoverMusic, Janis Hunter Gaye died on Saturday of an unknown cause at her residence in Rhode Island. Hunter Gaye was a stylist, manager, and author who was the inspiration and object...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos
Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
Laurence Fishburne Spent 4-5 Years In Therapy After Being Physically Abusive To His First Wife
After finding his therapist, Fishburne said he was in therapy for four to five years for being physically abusive to his first wife.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Fans Mourn Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Brian Robinson
Following the news that Dog the Bounty Hunter’s friend and business partner David Robinson passed away at the age of 50, fans took to social media to share their reaction to the announcement. Robinson’s ex-wife Rainy revealed that Dog the Bounty Hunter’s friend was on a Zoom call on...
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Pregnancy With Husband Brad James
Cosby Show alumna Keshia Knight Pulliam has announced that she and her husband, Brad James, are expecting a baby. Pulliam, showing off her baby bump, posed with her husband in an Instagram post to let the world know that the couple will be having their first child together. “Oh Baby...
Rod Stewart mourns the deaths of his brothers: 'I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months'
British icon Rod Stewart on Wednesday revealed that both of his brothers died within two months of each other recently. "I've lost two of my best mates," he wrote on Instagram.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Coolio's Cause Of Death Explained
Rapper and icon Coolio died on September 28th, 2022, while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. At the time, no official cause of death had been provided.
Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Dead At 62: Report
Ronnie Turner has reportedly died at 62 years old. The actor, whose parents were Tina, 83, and Ike Turner, passed away after paramedics were called to his San Fernando Valley home on Thursday, December 8, according to TMZ. While it’s not clear what medical condition he was suffering from, the person who made the call reportedly said that he was having trouble breathing outside of their home and then later stopped breathing. He was reported dead on the scene, as bystanders attempted to perform CPR. He’s survived by his wife, two half-brothers, and mother.
Ashton Kutcher and twin Michael reveal the 'jealousy' that almost took them down
Ashton Kutcher and twin Michael Kutcher were 'just one and two for so many years.' Then fame came for one, and jealousy came for the other.
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
Comments / 2