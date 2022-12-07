Read full article on original website
Related
How Old Was David Krumholtz in ‘The Santa Clause’?
Bernard in 'The Santa Clause' was a pivotal role for David Krumholtz, and also one of the earliest acting gigs. How old was he in the first film?
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Dec. 9-11
Get the details on all the new holiday movies airing on Hallmark, Lifetime, OWN, CBS, and more the weekend of Dec. 9-11.
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Reunite for Lifetime Movie 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of the Old West drama, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, that ran on CBS for six seasons in the 1990s have a treat to look forward to this winter. The show's main actors, Jane Seymour (who played Dr. Michaela Quinn) and Joe Lando (Byron Sully), have reunited in a brand new Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Spark.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
21 Former Classmates Look Back At What The "Pretty Girl" In High School Was Like And What She's Doing Now
"In a way, I feel bad for her. She thought she needed to be someone else to fit in."
Christina Hall’s Husband: Get to Know Hunky Texas Realtor Joshua Hall
Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) found love with husband Joshua Hall shortly after her split from ex-husband Ant Antstead. In September 2021, Christina announced the two were engaged a little...
Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Dating? Inside Their Friendship
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
NCIS: LA Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Deeks And Rosa Moment In Season 14 Episode 7
The CBS procedural "NCIS: Los Angeles" has become a staple of television over the course of its run, which has gone for 14 seasons and counting. Created by Shane Brennan, the show began as a spinoff of fellow procedural "NCIS," co-created by TV legend Donald P. Bellisario. Often shortened to "NCIS: LA," the show's cast includes Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah as members of the LA branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, specifically in a top division known as the Office of Special Projects, or OCP.
'A Very Backstreet Holiday' Canceled: Why ABC Christmas Special Was Pulled
The Backstreet Boys were set to celebrate the festive period with a highly anticipated special on ABC, titled "A Very Backstreet Holiday."
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
Cheryl Burke Talks ‘Flirting’ With Cast Member During ‘DWTS’ Season 31 and Getting Left With ‘Crickets’
Find out what Cheryl Burke had to say about the 'flirty' thing she had going on with someone during 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Speaks After Latest Divorce Drama
The Sister Wives family is a little lighter today after news broke that another wife has ended her marriage to Kody Brown. On Friday, InTouch Weekly confirmed that Janelle Brown had officially ended her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Once the news made the rounds, fans went looking for clues...
TODAY.com
Ina Garten, TODAY anchors share their holiday traditions
Ina Garten shares how she simplifies hosting and entertaining, gives recommendations for engaging the five senses, and suggests bringing in a surprise guest.Dec. 8, 2022.
'He Can't Shake His Reputation': Justin Hartley's 'Massive' Ego Keeping Him From 'Young & The Restless' Return
Justin Hartley was Johnny Unpopular on the set of his hit TV series This Is Us — and sources say his bad reputation has chased casting agents away, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claim Hartley's only real offer was from his old soap, The Young and the Restless, but the 45-year-old star's ego is too massive to allow him to crawl back to his original gig. Hartley starred as Adam Newman on the daytime drama for two years before playing Kevin Pearson in This Is Us, which completed its six-season run in May."Justin wants nothing to do with returning," pipped up a...
17 Photos That'll Make You Look Once, Twice, Three Times Before You Understand What's Going On
These are bringing me back to the early internet days.
Popculture
Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Reportedly Dead at 62
Ronnie Turner, the son of music legend Tina Turner has died, according to TMZ. He was 62 years old. TMZ was told by a law enforcement source that they received a 911 call on Thursday morning from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and having a hard time breathing. Ronnie then stopped breathing, and paramedics rushed to the San Fernando Valley address where bystanders were attempting CPR. Ronnie was pronounced dead on the scene.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Warn of ‘Harrowing’ Aftermath of Explosive Cliffhanger With Kidd & Severide
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 “Nemesis.”]. It’s just one piece of bad news after another for 51 in the Chicago Fire fall finale. First, Carver (Jake Lockett) finds out he’s going to be facing internal affairs with questions after...
Comments / 0