Brittany Mahomes shares pic of daughter with newborn son: 'Loving her new role'
Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye is adjusting to her new role as a big sister just fine. Less than one week after Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child, a son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, the mom of two shared a sweet snap of her children in an Instagram story on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Harry Styles Forced To Dump Olivia Wilde Because of The Negativity That Came With Her?
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their split on Friday through their spokesperson. A source told OK magazine more about where the two are currently and what transpired to lead to this. According to them, the "As It Was" singer ended things with the "Don't Worry Darling" director. "The negativity...
Charlize Theron reveals her daughter’s hilarious reaction to her Dior ads
Charlize Theron has revealed what her daughter’s hilarious reaction was to seeing her mother on a billboard for a Dior ad.The 47-year-old actor addressed how much her children are aware of her fame during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Theron is a mother of two, adopting her now 10-year-old daughter, Jackson, in 2012, and her now seven-year-old daughter, August, in 2015.She told the outlet that her daughters don’t completely understand what her job is.“In their heads, they’re like: ‘We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do,’” Theron explained. “My younger one goes:...
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
Allison Janney, 62, Wears Sheer Sequin Dress at Premiere of 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'
Allison Janney brought out the glam at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding Wednesday. The age-defying actress, 62, wore a sheer, sequin Naeem Khan gown at the event, featuring latticed cut-outs along the arms and a high neck — an ensemble she teamed with strappy black heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and a sleek bob haircut.
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Tests Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
'Dead to Me' showrunner says 'every single person' on set was crying during Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's last take
"Dead to Me" showrunner Liz Feldman describes the "tender" final scene that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini didn't want to end.
Olivia Wilde Stuns In See-Through ‘Revenge Dress’ At The People’s Choice Awards
The newly single "Don't Worry Darling" director also picked up an award for drama movie of 2022.
Olivia Wilde Steps Out at the 13th Annual Governors Awards After Harry Styles Split: See Photos
No post-split blues here! Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she stepped out at the 13th Annual Governors Awards amid her breakup from Harry Styles. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, attended the annual gala honoring the Academy’s Board of Directors on Saturday, November 19. Wilde donned a black-and-white lace gown with matching sheer gloves for the Los Angeles-held […]
Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)
Country singer Zac Brown, 44, is leveling up in his relationship with model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31. Earlier this year, Brown popped the question to Yazdi — but the news didn’t break until now!. A source told People magazine, “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago. It...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
Ryan Reynolds thanks Blake Lively, daughters during PCAs speech
Stars hit the red carpet Tuesday night to celebrate audiences’ favorite pop culture moments of the year at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The two biggest awards of the night went to Ryan Reynolds and Shania Twain.Dec. 7, 2022.
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Patrick Dempsey hits 'Disenchanted' premiere with wife Jillian and daughter Talula
Patrick Dempsey's night out at the "Disenchanted" premiere was a family affair. The actor hit the red carpet for his upcoming Disney+ movie on Wednesday night in Los Angeles with wife Jillian, a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur, and their 20-year-old daughter Talula in tow. For the star-studded event, Dempsey...
'So Extra & Attention Hungry': Jessica Simpson Ridiculed By Fans For Over-The-Top Ski Outfit — Photos
While Jessica Simpson and her "snow bunnies" had a ball vacationing in Aspen, Colo., the singer's Instagram followers couldn't help but poke fun at the frivolous attire she wore on the snowy slopes.To beat the chilly temperatures, the mom-of-three donned a bright red jumpsuit, white furry hat and bedazzled sunglasses, adding an extra touch of glam by styling her blonde locks in waves and swiping on scarlet lipstick."I must have looked homeless back in my skiing days," one fan quipped in the comments section, with another noting, "Just silly to be so glammed up to ski.""I would be so embarrassed...
Princess Charlene of Monaco spends Christmas at home with her beloved twins
Princess Charlene of Monaco seems to be right on track, after the past years' long disease and isolation, first in South Africa, then in Switzerland. The Princess finally seems to be in her element, smiling and making public appearances, looking beautiful and elegant as she used to.
How Natalia Bryant Is Reshaping Her Personal Style
Watch: How Natalia Bryant Keeps Dad Kobe Bryant Close to Her Heart. Natalia Bryant is ready for a wardrobe change. The 19-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, recently shared how she's reshaping her personal style and embracing this newfound fashion evolution. "I'm...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Goes for Gold Embroidery in Caped Zuhair Murad Romper for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyer’
Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 8, wearing a statement-making cape. For her segment on the show, Zeta-Jones wore a black romper with caped cutout sleeves featuring gold-embroidered detailing from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. For the collection, Murad borrowed the codes of tribal embroideries and created his own into fine materials like cashmere and organza.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022...
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Sweet Photos to Celebrate Daughter's 21st Birthday
Tim McGraw's youngest daughter is officially all grown up!. The country star and father-of-three shared a sweet message to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in honor of his daughter Audrey's 21st birthday. "Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" McGraw captioned the post dedicated to Audrey, the youngest of his three...
