Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'

Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Leaves Kody Following Nearly 30 Years Of Marriage

That's a wrap! Rumors swirled for months that Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown's rocky relationship was headed for a spiritual divorce. Now, a source has confirmed the mother-of-six has officially left the Brown family patriarch to set off on the next chapter of her life. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source spilled, adding that the television personality made the decision to leave her husband of nearly 30 years because she "outgrew him." 'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN FUELS DIVORCE RUMORS AFTER CELEBRATING THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KODYFans have speculated...
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Distractify

'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”

The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shares Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (16), and Audriana (13) with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, while her new husband, Louie, has sons Nicholas (21) and Louie Jr. (19), and it looks like the newlyweds are seamlessly blending their families together.
People

People

