Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reacts to Nasty Family Feud Involving Mom, Kathy, and Paris Hilton
Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is speaking out about whether her mom's feud with Kathy Hilton has affected her own relationship with cousin Paris Hilton ... and how they've been navigating the drama as a whole. In case you somehow missed it all, this past season on "Real Housewives of...
'Million Dollar Listing' Returns for Season 14: What Happened to Madison?
Madison Hildebrand hasn't appeared on "Million Dollar Listing" since Season 10 but now the show is back, fans want to know where he is.
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Leaves Kody Following Nearly 30 Years Of Marriage
That's a wrap! Rumors swirled for months that Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown's rocky relationship was headed for a spiritual divorce. Now, a source has confirmed the mother-of-six has officially left the Brown family patriarch to set off on the next chapter of her life. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source spilled, adding that the television personality made the decision to leave her husband of nearly 30 years because she "outgrew him." 'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN FUELS DIVORCE RUMORS AFTER CELEBRATING THANKSGIVING WITHOUT KODYFans have speculated...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth Will Make You Lose Your Mind
She’s rolling in it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is known for being a rich and successful woman — but how much money does she actually have in the bank? Keep scrolling to find out her net worth and how she makes her money!. What...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya is a star in her own right today but her before and after pictures show how much her looks have evolved over the years. She has also spoken up about getting plastic surgery procedures,. Yara and Jovi are one of Happily...
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Veronica Rodriguez’s Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of Her Fitness Journey
90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is rocking a slim figure, and fans have noticed! The Cuban beauty recently modeled a sports bra in a social media post, and followers are wondering what the TLC alum’s workout routine is. “Mostly from being able to walk again,” the Florida...
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
'Teen Mom's' Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Built Their $2 Million Crib From the Ground Up
Reality TV star Cheyenne Floyd from MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has had one hell of a year. Months ago, Cheyenne — along with her longtime love Zach Davis and two children — were involved in a near-fatal incident. While en route to a doctor’s appointment, their car was targeted and shot 13 times.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”
The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shares Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (16), and Audriana (13) with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, while her new husband, Louie, has sons Nicholas (21) and Louie Jr. (19), and it looks like the newlyweds are seamlessly blending their families together.
