ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Review: This Dalstrong Knife Sharpened Our Kitchen Skills Right Out of the Box

By jakob menendez
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfOtx_0jawzwFF00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

It wasn’t too long ago that we found how exactly how transformative it is to have proper tool s, like a high-quality Dalstrong knife, in our kitchen. We had previously been cutting tomatoes with serrated butter knives and our steak with the tiny sharp knife that lived in our cutlery drawer. But when we started getting more serious about what we were eating, and how we were preparing it, we realized we needed to upgrade our arsenal with better kitchen knives .

We first transitioned into a rather cheap but functional knife set from Amazon that got the job done and made us feel we actually knew what we were doing. But after a recent introduction to the 8-inch Dalstrong Chef and Cleaver Hybrid Knife, we realized we had barely scratched the surface of what was possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCMjh_0jawzwFF00

Dalstrong Hybrid Cleaver & Chef Knife – 8 inch

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Pros

  • Nice, even weight
  • Japanese steel keeps blade sharp
  • Quality craftsmanship
  • Easy to store

Cons

  • Could be intimidating without proper cutting skills

Dalstrong Chef and Cleaver Hybrid Knife Features

One of the best parts of ordering a Dalstrong knife is the unboxing experience. Arriving in a gradient blue and purple box, you’ll feel like you’re opening a diamond necklace rather than a knife. Inside you’ll find a decorative pin, a cloth for ensuring your knife’s shine, and a polymer sheath. If you’re like us and you don’t own a magnetic knife block, the sheath is the perfect accessory and a safe way to store the knife alongside your other utensils or cutlery .

The knife itself is its own work of art. A copper and brass mosaic pin is stamped into the side of the handle to signify Dalstrong’s Phantom Series line, as well as the beautifully engraved Japanese Kanji which runs down the side of the blade and stands for “Phantom” or “Ghost.” To keep true to the Japanese name, the blade is sharpened using the ancient 3-step Honbazuke method, which adds an additional layer to the impeccable craftsmanship that this knife ships with.

Performance: Are Dalstrong Knives Good ?

Using this Dalstrong knife for the first time felt like a religious experience. The Japanese D-shaped pakkawood handle fits seamlessly into your palm, and with the knife weighing just over half a pound, it feels incredibly strong without making an amateur chef feel intimidated.

Forged from a single piece of ice-tempered Japanese AUS-8 steel, this blade is razor-sharp and slices with incredible ease. Per Dalstrong, each knife is hand sharpened before being shipped to ensure that it cuts clean from the first time you use it to the 100th time you do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjFGX_0jawzwFF00
Dalstrong’s 8″ Phantom Series Chef and Cleaver Hybrid Knife can take on the toughest and softest vegetables you throw at it.

This Dalstrong knife is truly such a breeze to use and takes away a lot of the aches and pains of cooking that we were used to. Given its hybrid functionality, it does everything you’d hope a chef’s knife would do (dicing, mincing, slicing, etc.) exceptionally well, while also performing cleaver duties (spatchcocking, pounding, chopping, etc.) like a champ.

Before writing this article, we tested this hybrid knife by making one of our favorite meals: a hefty chicken cutlet sandwich with tomato, avocado, diced onion, jalapeños, and cilantro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbPYv_0jawzwFF00
The ice tempered Japanese AUS-8 steel helps keep the Dalstrong 8″ Phantom Series Chef and Cleaver Hybrid Knife razor sharp.

The knife easily glided through the tomatoes, making perfect cuts, while the weight of it helped to halve the white onion with very minimal pressure from the other hand. Afterward, it made quick work of the jalapeños and cilantro and pitted and sliced the avocado without a fuss.

As a cleaver, this knife flattened out our chicken breasts in seconds after smacking them vigorously with the base of the blade. Before we knew it, the cutlets were in the fryer and then on a roll.

The Verdict: Should You Buy a Dalstrong Knife?

In a way, this knife is the Always Pan of kitchen knives, due to its unique functionality. If you’re not familiar with the Always Pan , it’s in the name — it just “always” works for whatever. But while this Dalstrong knife may not have eight specific and distinct functions like this pan, we can say without a doubt that this one knife could easily take the place of three or four high-end cooking knives. It’s the ultimate kitchen utility tool that could prepare an entire Thanksgiving meal without breaking a sweat, and it earns our endorsement as a must-have item in your arsenal.

Dalstrong Hybrid Cleaver & Chef Knife – 8 inch

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Review: This Textured Pan Is Our Hack for Perfect Pizza Crust Every Single Time

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While there’s much debate about what part of the pizza is most important (sauce, cheese, or crust), I’m here to let you know the only correct answer is the crust. Sure, a nice sauce or imported cheese can elevate your pie, but without the strong foundation of a perfectly cooked crust, all you’re really eating is a soggy and floppy piece of dough with some toppings. Seeking solutions, we stumbled across the GoodCook Textured Pizza Pan and now have people knocking on...
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
SPY

This Is Actually the Perfect Time To Buy Yeezy Slide Dupes Online — See 13 Comfortable Alternatives

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you on the hunt for the best Yeezy Slides dupe for sale in 2022? Well, with the Yeezy brand going down in anti-semitic flames, this is actually the perfect time to shop for Yeezy slide dupes. If you try searching for Yeezy Slides at Adidas today, you are now directed to an “Against Hate” page that reads, “At adidas we do not tolerate antisemitism, racism, or any other forms of hate. Our company’s values are rooted in diversity and inclusion, mutual respect,...
Parade

The Best Mac and Cheese of Your Life Starts With a Sheet Pan

Macaroni and cheese lovers seem to fall into two categories: some like it creamy, while others insist baked is best. Then there are people like my kids who love both, and sometimes even on the same plate. They want a creamy sauce, but crispy, browned edges too. Can you blame them?
SPY

I’ve Tested a Hundred Skincare Products, and This Wonder Serum Is My Winter Skincare Secret

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As the director of a men’s product review website, I have a lot of skincare products. As my long-time girlfriend often reminds me, I have an order of magnitude more grooming and skincare products than she does. I’m not complaining, as I love my job, and I enjoy helping SPY readers develop their first skincare routine or discover a new grooming product that actually works. When friends or family ask me for skincare recommendations, one product in particular comes up the most. It’s called...
SPY

Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
SPY

The 9 Best Canada Goose Jackets That Are Actually Worth Buying This Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Winter is nothing without the best Canada Goose jackets. Just take a step onto a New York City subway in the dead of January and you’ll understand what we mean. A sea of the best Canada Goose puffer jackets covering AirPodded city-dwellers to help them combat frigid temps as far as the eye can see. Same goes for uber chilly Chicago natives, snowy Colorado kids and all you folks up north in the brand’s namesake itself, good ‘ole Canada. While Canada Goose might...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The Best Joy-Con Alternatives for Nintendo Switch — Because Joy-Con Drift May Come for Us All

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling home consoles of all time. Its controllers, the Joy-Cons, are well known for their portability, versatility and also for the notorious amounts of stick drift — a problem that still hasn’t been fixed in 2022, five years after the Switch’s release. The size of the Joy-Cons also poses obstacles for gamers with larger hands. The world of after-market gaming components is filled with Joy-Con alternatives, but they are not all created equal. Whether you’re looking...
SPY

Don’t Miss Out: Chipotle Is Dropping Mystery Boxes and $500 Gift Cards Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. On December 1st at 9am PT Chipotle is dropping limited-edition Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes, available for a limited time, while supplies last, on their merchandise website. The boxes will come in two sizes — the Small Burrito Box for $30 with three to five items inside (a $60 value) as well as the Large Burrito Box for $50 with four to eight items inside (a $100 value). Fans who purchase their box within the first 48 hours will also have a chance to...
SPY

SPY Best of 2022: These Are the Tech Gadgets That Blew Us Away This Year

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Can you believe that 2022 has come and gone? It felt like it was just yesterday when we were talking about our excitement for CES 2022, followed by all the big product announcements in the fall such as Samsung Unpacked 2022, Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event, and Amazon’s fall hardware event. Well, it all ends here as we take a look back and present the best tech gadgets of 2022. Throughout the year, we’ve seen gadgets teased, announced, and subsequently on sale for the...
SPY

Snoop Dogg’s Latest Collab With Stevenson Ranch Speaks To The Cowboy in All of Us

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Stevenson Ranch, the Nashville-based lifestyle brand is celebrating its 2-year anniversary with a slew of collaborations with the likes of JBL Audio, Johnny Manziel and now Snoop Dogg and his recently-acquired label Death Row Records. The limited-edition capsule collection pays homage to the brand’s cowboy roots with a social media campaign featuring the LA-based equestrian group The Compton Cowboys wearing the t-shirt, hat and crewneck. All pieces will be available starting Sunday, December 18th at 10:00 am Pacific Time on the Stevenson...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Budget hack 'transforms' oven into an air fryer for just £10

Air fryers continue to enjoy massive interest as the appliance of the year that could reduce energy consumption and household bills. Retailers frequently report diminishing air fryer stocks whilst the air fryer hashtag has over 1.2 million posts on Instagram - highlighting the popularity of this once humble appliance that now enjoys superstar status.
SPY

Reviewed: The 6 Best Hair Tonics for Men Looking for That Natural Shine

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re like us and don’t play about your look, then you’ve probably established a hair care routine that centers around feeding your scalp the proper nutrition. Once you’ve found a routine that works for you, you’re less likely to stray. But amidst the vast sea of hair products to use, one you shouldn’t overlook or underestimate is hair tonic. It’s our personal go-to for moisture. And while it’s considered an old-school hair product for men, SPY is here to tell you...
SPY

My Holiday Parties Are 10x More Fun With the Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone — Get It For Just $27 Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Nothing makes a holiday party more fun than a karaoke sing-off between family and friends. That’s why I always keep my favorite karaoke microphone on hand, just in case the perfect moment for a sing-along arises. As an at-home karaoke enthusiast, I’ve tried many types of karaoke machines and microphones with different features and specs. However, it wasn’t until last year I finally found “the one”: the Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone. While searching around for the best Christmas gifts, I noticed that the Motown Magic...
SPY

The World’s Best Electric Razor Has Never Been More Affordable Than It Is Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Who said that the best Cyber Monday deals were over? Although we’re two days past the annual sales event, Amazon Cyber Monday deals are still going. Currently, you can purchase the Braun Series 9 (undoubtedly the world’s best electric razor) at Amazon right now at a whopping 43% off. For those of you unfamiliar with how we test products here at SPY, we spend a lot of time using top-rated grooming products like razors, shaving cream and beard trimmers to determine which options...
oprahdaily.com

Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best Barbecued "Beef" Loaf

Step 1Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line the bottom of a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Step 2In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy