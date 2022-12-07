ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

wgxa.tv

Holiday family fun night in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mahogany Principle Group and Frank Johnson Recreation hosted a Holiday Family Fun Night on Friday. As children screamed and excitedly ran into the building, volunteers were prepared. The event offered lots of games, art activities, music, food, and beverages. There was also a scavenger hunt...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Bolingbroke Christmas parade brings holiday fun

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — Folks in Bolingbroke showed their Holiday spirit on Saturday at the Bolingbroke Christmas parade. People stood on the side of the road as several floats, horses, cars, and performers passed by. Some of the floats included displays from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Monroe County EMS, Oak...
BOLINGBROKE, GA
wgxa.tv

The Nutcracker comes to the Grand Opera House

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the holiday season in full swing, a holiday classic, The Nutcracker, has returned to the Grand Opera House. The four-night event celebrates a decades-long tradition in Macon. Tickets are limited so if you are interested, get them soon!. The last showing will be on Sunday.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Mayor's Sneaker Ball celebrates city accomplishments and upcoming birthday

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb held its first Mayor's Sneaker Ball at the Macon City Auditorium. The celebratory event was a prelude celebration for the city's upcoming 200th birthday in addition to celebrating all of the city's accomplishments that Mayor Lester noted were met with obstacles members of this city collectively overcame.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bonaire Church: food pantry providing for the holidays

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Volunteers and locals gathered at Bonaire church to partake in the 9th annual Christmas Food Pantry giveaway. Chris Graham, a volunteer that oversees the pantry, said the pantry is open every second and fourth Friday of each month to assist families in Houston County. Graham shared, "There's...
BONAIRE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Art center to open in honor of recording artist legend, Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. — Today marks the 55th anniversary of the death of recording legend Otis Redding. But the music and legacy of the Georgia native lives on through the Otis Redding Foundation. Since 2007, the foundation has provided summer camps for children to learn how to produce, write, sing and record music.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'It's the spirit of Christmas': Students and staff donate over 600 gifts to less fortunate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Well, Santa isn't the only one spreading joy across the Midstate as gifts were donated by every student and teacher at Tattnall Square Academy. It was a scene out of a Christmas movie as students as young as Pre-K to 12th grade stepped up and placed their gifts under the tree--over 600 of them set to be donated to other children in Middle Georgia who need them the most. Teacher and costume organizer Deborah Stevens says its a longstanding tradition that students will remember for a lifetime.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
AMERICUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

JBA Macon hosting howlin' good time for Habitat 4 Hounds

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- JBA Macon is putting up a few bones, as well as their stage, for Karaoke 4 K9's. The charity event for Habitat 4 Hounds brings together a donation drive, karaoke open to everyone, and 25% of bar sales going to the rescue. Preferred donations include Purina...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
FORSYTH, GA
News4Jax.com

Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
WARNER ROBINS, GA

