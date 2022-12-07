Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Holiday family fun night in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mahogany Principle Group and Frank Johnson Recreation hosted a Holiday Family Fun Night on Friday. As children screamed and excitedly ran into the building, volunteers were prepared. The event offered lots of games, art activities, music, food, and beverages. There was also a scavenger hunt...
NewTown Macon offers holiday cheer with 'Christmas in Downtown' this weekend
MACON, Ga. — Something is coming to lift your holiday spirits in downtown Macon this weekend. Saturday, it's already "Christmas in Downtown!" NewTown Macon has a full day of holiday cheer in store. Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be free photos with Santa, hot chocolate,...
Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
Bolingbroke Christmas parade brings holiday fun
BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — Folks in Bolingbroke showed their Holiday spirit on Saturday at the Bolingbroke Christmas parade. People stood on the side of the road as several floats, horses, cars, and performers passed by. Some of the floats included displays from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Monroe County EMS, Oak...
wgxa.tv
The Nutcracker comes to the Grand Opera House
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the holiday season in full swing, a holiday classic, The Nutcracker, has returned to the Grand Opera House. The four-night event celebrates a decades-long tradition in Macon. Tickets are limited so if you are interested, get them soon!. The last showing will be on Sunday.
wgxa.tv
Mayor's Sneaker Ball celebrates city accomplishments and upcoming birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb held its first Mayor's Sneaker Ball at the Macon City Auditorium. The celebratory event was a prelude celebration for the city's upcoming 200th birthday in addition to celebrating all of the city's accomplishments that Mayor Lester noted were met with obstacles members of this city collectively overcame.
wgxa.tv
Bonaire Church: food pantry providing for the holidays
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Volunteers and locals gathered at Bonaire church to partake in the 9th annual Christmas Food Pantry giveaway. Chris Graham, a volunteer that oversees the pantry, said the pantry is open every second and fourth Friday of each month to assist families in Houston County. Graham shared, "There's...
WXIA 11 Alive
Art center to open in honor of recording artist legend, Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. — Today marks the 55th anniversary of the death of recording legend Otis Redding. But the music and legacy of the Georgia native lives on through the Otis Redding Foundation. Since 2007, the foundation has provided summer camps for children to learn how to produce, write, sing and record music.
wgxa.tv
Young cancer survivors to light Christmas Tree at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital is inviting the community to join together for the annual A Night of Lights Children's Tree lighting. In partnership with Citizens of Georgia Power Heart of Georgia and Walmart, the event will also see new luminaries being placed...
Veterans High adds 64 classrooms, multipurpose gym in school expansion
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Houston County is Central Georgia’s boomtown, and one of the fastest growing areas are Bonaire and Kathleen. That's why Veterans High School's enrollment has doubled over the last decade. To keep up, the Houston School District is adding more than 100,000 square feet at Veterans.
wgxa.tv
'It's the spirit of Christmas': Students and staff donate over 600 gifts to less fortunate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Well, Santa isn't the only one spreading joy across the Midstate as gifts were donated by every student and teacher at Tattnall Square Academy. It was a scene out of a Christmas movie as students as young as Pre-K to 12th grade stepped up and placed their gifts under the tree--over 600 of them set to be donated to other children in Middle Georgia who need them the most. Teacher and costume organizer Deborah Stevens says its a longstanding tradition that students will remember for a lifetime.
WALB 10
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
wgxa.tv
Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
wgxa.tv
JBA Macon hosting howlin' good time for Habitat 4 Hounds
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- JBA Macon is putting up a few bones, as well as their stage, for Karaoke 4 K9's. The charity event for Habitat 4 Hounds brings together a donation drive, karaoke open to everyone, and 25% of bar sales going to the rescue. Preferred donations include Purina...
wgxa.tv
Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
School of the week: Gray Elementary School helps students track their successes and places to grow
GRAY, Ga. — Everyday kids grow up before our very eyes. Some students in Jones County now have the tools to show and track that growth for themselves. Gray Elementary School has a new initiative aimed giving their students the power to track their own progress and take control over setting goals.
'We're just excited to get started': Monroe County Schools gets $3 million for College and Career Academy
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County School District says they have something big coming in fall 2024. They received a $3.1 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to build a new college and career academy. They say the grant will help save them a little...
News4Jax.com
Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins
WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
